Global Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market to Grow at ~8% CAGR during Forecast Period: TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - By 2030, the global veterinary molecular diagnostics market is anticipated to touch valuation of US$ 1.1 Bn. The global veterinary molecular diagnostics market is estimated to progress at ~8% CAGR during the forecast period, from 2020 to 2030. The global veterinary molecular diagnostics market is projected to develop due to technological advancements, rise in pet ownership globally, and an increasing incidence of vector-borne illnesses. In addition, the introduction of novel veterinary molecular diagnostic techniques and expanding research and development by market players are anticipated to have a positive impact on the market.

New molecular approaches are increasingly being used, even if traditional methods are still widely used. The veterinary molecular diagnostics market is predicted to have a promising growth path owing to better immunoassays, acceptance of nucleic acid diagnostics, greater usage of biosensors, and also growing usage of preteomic technologies. These technologies are expected to acquire considerable market share for veterinary molecular diagnostics during the forecast period.

In order to obtain a competitive edge, a number of both public and private laboratories operating in the present market environment are concentrating more and more on boosting the precision of their veterinary molecular diagnostics.

Key Findings of Market Report

The global veterinary molecular diagnostics market is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period due to rising pet obesity incidences and growing consumer awareness about veterinary diagnostics. Approximately 59.5% of cats and 55.8% of dogs in the US were obese in 2018, based on a survey by the Association for Pet Obesity Prevention (APOP). Such high incidences of pet obesity, particularly in developed countries, are anticipated to fuel positive future market outlook for veterinary molecular diagnostics.





The rising use of innovative and advanced veterinary molecular diagnostic methods by veterinarians throughout the world, such as polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and Western blot, is predicted to raise the need for veterinary molecular diagnostics in the future years. Such innovative diagnostic methods are likely to account for largest revenue share in veterinary molecular diagnostics market.





In the near future, it is anticipated that notable advancements in DNA sequencing platforms and significant breakthroughs in the field of data analysis will significantly accelerate the growth of the global veterinary molecular diagnostics market.





Global Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market: Growth Drivers

The incumbent market players are anticipated to have a great deal of opportunities as a result of progress in the data analysis to create more effective therapeutic and veterinary molecular diagnostics instruments. The global market for veterinary molecular diagnostics is anticipated to be influenced by this aspect.





In the forthcoming years, there is anticipated to be tremendous rise in the treatment, management, and detection of infectious as well as non-infectious illnesses in animals. This factor is expected to increase veterinary molecular diagnostics market size during the forecast period.





Global Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

Biomedica Medizinprodukte GmbH & Co KG

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

VCA, Inc.

bioMérieux SA

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Global Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market: Segmentation

Product Type

Instruments & Software

Kits & Reagents

Services





Technology

Conventional PCR

Singleplex PCR

Multiplex PCR

Real-time PCR

Others





Disease Type

Vector-borne Diseases

Respiratory Pathogens

Diarrhea Pathogens

Others

Animal Type

Companion Animal

Livestock Animal

End User

Hospitals/Clinics

Reference Laboratories

