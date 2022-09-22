Treasury Bill Auction Announcement - RIKV 22 1116 - RIKV 23 0118

English Icelandic

Series RIKV 22 1116 RIKV 23 0118 ISIN IS0000034304 IS0000034361 Maturity Date 11/16/2022 01/18/2023 Auction Date 09/26/2022 09/26/2022 Settlement Date 09/28/2022 09/28/2022

On the Auction Date, between 10:30 am and 11:00 am, the Government Debt Management will auction Treasury bills in the Series, with the ISIN numbers and with the Maturity Dates according to the table above. Payments for the Treasury bills must be received by the Central Bank before 14:00 on the Settlement Date and the Bills will be delivered in electronic form on the same day.

Further reference is made to the General Terms of Icelandic Treasury bills and General Terms of Auction for Treasury bills on the Government Debt Management website.

For additional information please contact Oddgeir Gunnarsson, Government Debt Management, at +354 569 9635.