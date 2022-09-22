New York, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Biorational Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06317653/?utm_source=GNW





The global biorational market is expected to grow from $2.76 billion in 2021 to $3.24 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.3%. The biorational market is expected to grow to $5.42 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.7%.



The biorational market consists of sales of biorational products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for crop stress management, enhanced plant physiology benefits, and root growth management. Biorationals refer to natural or synthetic compounds, that effectively control insect pests and are relatively non-toxic to people with few environmental side effects.



The main types of products in biorationals are botanicals, semiochemicals, and others.Plant-derived compounds such as pyrethrin, azadiractin, and neem oil, as well as garlic, capsaicin, and vegetable oil.



Botanicals have a short life in the environment because they degrade in the presence of light and air.The different formulations include liquid, dry and are used in various crop types such as cereals and grains, fruits and vegetables, among others.



The several applications include agriculture, aquaculture, structural pest control, and other applications.



North America was the largest region in the biorational market in 2021. The regions covered in the biorational market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Increasing adoption of integrated pest management is driving the demand for biorational products going forward.Integrated Pest Management is a system of managing pests that has been designed to be sustainable.



Integrated pest management involves using the best combination of cultural, biological, and chemical measures for particular circumstances, including plant biotechnology as appropriate.The use of biorational products for the management of insect pests has grown intensively, which has increased its popularity.



The Government of India has adopted integrated pest management (IPM) as the main plank of plant protection in the Crop Production Programme. For instance, according to the Government of India Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, in 2021, crop yield has been increased from 6.72–40.14% in rice and 22.7–26.63% in cotton in integrated pest management fields when compared to non-integrated pest management fields. Therefore, the increasing adoption of integrated pest management will drive the growth of the biorational market.



Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the biorational market.Major companies operating in the biorationals sector are focused on introducing innovative technologies for the development of biorationals.



For instance, in November 2021, Syngenta Crop Protection, a Switzerland-based company that manufactures bio-rationals, launched PLINAZOLIN technology, setting a new standard in innovative insect control.This will help growers protect their crops from a different range of pests.



The launch of new technology is a result of an ongoing commitment to invest in the long-term development of innovative and effective solutions that increase crop productivity in an environmentally sustainable and responsible way.



In January 2021, Rovensa, a Portugal-based agricultural company, acquired Oro Agri, Inc. for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, the companies will provide customers with greater marketing, sales, and R&D support in countries already served by Rovensa business units, as well as help Rovensa create a footprint in countries not currently served by Rovensa business units. Oro Agri is a US-based company that develops and manufactures innovative biorational products.



The countries covered in the biorational market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

