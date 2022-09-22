New York, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Aerial Imaging Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06317022/?utm_source=GNW





The global aerial imaging market is expected to grow from $2.65 billion in 2021 to $3.04 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.55%. The aerial imaging market is expected to grow to $5.32 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.05%.



The aerial imaging market consists of sales of aerial imaging solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to pictures or images captured from an airborne craft. Cameras are attached to airborne crafts such as helicopters, parachutes, aircraft, kites, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), balloons and more to help with assessing risk mitigation, resource planning, engineering, and others.



The main types of imaging in aerial imaging market are vertical imaging and oblique imaging.The vertical aerial imaging captured from the aerial vehicle whose camera axis is directed towards the ground as vertically as possible.



Vertical photographs are often used to create orthophotos, alternatively known as orthophoto maps, photographs that have been geometrically corrected to be usable as a map.The platform are fixed wing aircraft, helicopter, UAV and drone and others and end-users are government, energy, military and defense, agriculture and forestry, archaeology and civil engineering, oil and gas and others.



Aerial imaging have application in geospatial mapping, infrastructure planning, asset inventory management, environmental monitoring, national and urban mapping, surveillance and monitoring, disaster management and other applications.



North America was the largest region in the aerial imaging market in 2021. The regions covered in the aerial imaging market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Growing incidents of natural disasters are expected to propel the growth of the aerial imaging market.Natural disasters are sudden and terrible events in nature changes such as a hurricane, tornado, or flood mainly due to climate that usually results in serious damage and many deaths.



Aerial imaging helps to take prompt on-ground action, much faster than manual detection, analysis, and action to reduce further damages while reducing response time.Due to growing incidents of natural disasters, there will be an increasing demand for aerial imaging solutions to manage the situations.



For instance, according to the World Economic Forum, in the past 20 years, 7,348 disasters are recorded that took 1.23 million lives. China alone reported 577 disasters, followed by the US with 467, and India with 321 respectively. In 2021, the Assam earthquake was a major natural disaster in India that occurred in April 2021 which resulted in 2 deaths and injuries of 12-13 people and lots of property damage. Thus, the growing incidents of natural disasters are expected to contribute to the growth of the aerial imaging market.



The launch of new technology is a key trend gaining popularity in the aerial imaging market.Technological advancements in aerial imaging include the launch of drones with advanced functions and features such as supporting apps, advanced photo/video capabilities, better transmission, reduced weight, improved sensors, and more.



Major companies operating in the aerial imaging market are focused on offering technological advancements in aerial imaging to gain a competitive edge and strengthen their position in the market.For instance, in November 2020, DJI, a Chinese technology company launched the DJI Mini 2 drone with the DJI Fly app.



This drone can record up to 4K/30p video, capture Raw+JPEG files, and features DJI’s robust OcuSync 2.0 transmission technology instead of relying on Wi-Fi. Additional features include a low weight of 249g, 1/2.3" CMOS image sensor, 31-minute flight time, and others. The DJI Fly app includes a slick, pared-down, and intuitive interface.



In November 2020, Cooper Aerial Surveys Co, a US-based multi-disciplinary aerial photography & mapping company acquired Nor East Mapping Inc. for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, Cooper Aerial Surveys Co will enhance the product improvement and quality deliverables to customers while continuing to offer services to the Northeast market. Nor East Mapping Inc. is a US-based aerial photography mapping company.



The countries covered in the aerial imaging market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

