Auto-Dimming Mirror Global Market Report 2022

, Murakami Corporation, Shenzhen Germid Co., Samvardhana Motherson Group, Tokairika Co. Ltd., SL Corporation, Ichikoh Industries Ltd., Metagal Industria E-commercio Ltd, Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co.Ltd., Dura Automotive Systems, Webasto SE, and Glas Trösch Holding AG.



The global auto dimming mirror market is expected to grow from $1.82 billion in 2021 to $1.98 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The auto-dimming mirror market is expected to reach $2.41 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5%.



The auto-dimming mirror market consists of sales of auto-dimming mirrors by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to improve visibility and safety at night while driving.Auto-dimming mirrors are made up of a mirror and an electronic system that uses photo sensors to detect light from the front and back.



These mirrors can dim the light reflecting from their surface by considerably reducing the glare of light from following vehicles on busy routes at night.



The main types of fuel in auto-dimming mirror markets are internal combustion engines, hybrids, and electric.The internal combustion engine (ICE) refers to the ignition and combustion of the fuel that occurs within the engine itself.



The engines convert the energy from the combustion into work.The engine consists of a fixed cylinder and a moving piston.



The various vehicle types include passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles and involve several functions such as connected auto-dimming mirrors and non-connected auto-dimming mirrors. The various applications include the inside rear-view mirror and the outside rear-view mirror.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the auto-dimming mirror market in 2021.North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the auto-dimming mirror market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The auto dimming mirror solutions market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides auto dimming mirror solutions market statistics, including auto dimming mirror solutions industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an auto dimming mirror solutions market share, detailed auto dimming mirror solutions market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the auto dimming mirror solutions industry. This auto-dimming mirror solutions market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



The surge in the automotive industry is expected to propel the growth of the auto-dimming mirror market going forward.The automotive industry refers to the designing, developing, and manufacturing of motor vehicles.



These mirrors are used in vehicles to reduce the glare of light that is coming from other vehicles and hence prevent the driver from getting distracted. For instance, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation, an India-based government export agency, in May 2022, sales of automobiles in India increased by 5.8%, which is 18.49 million units, as compared to 17.47 million units in the year 2020. Also, the premium car industry sold 2,259 units in December 2021, an increase of 19.7% when compared with 2020. Therefore, the growth of the automotive industry is driving the growth of the auto-dimming mirror market.



Technological innovations have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the auto-dimming market.Major companies operating in the auto-dimming sector are focused on introducing new technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in August 2019, Gentex, a US-based company that develops, designs, and manufactures automatic-dimming rear-view mirrors, launched the latest version of its HomeLink car-to-home automation system that works on Bluetooth.It also controls a variety of radio frequencies by using cloud-based home automation technology that makes up the system.



In addition, the company created an app that allows cloud-based device operation.



In October 2021, Motherson Sumi Systems Limited, an India-based automotive components manufacturer, acquired Nanchang JMCG Mekra Lang Vehicle Mirror for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition would help SMR Group expand into the commercial vehicle category.



Also, it would allow SMR to explore additional prospects for expansion in this region and strengthen the company’s presence in a growing market. Nanchang JMCG is a China-based manufacturer of vehicle mirrors.



The countries covered in the auto-dimming mirror market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

