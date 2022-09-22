New York, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Multi-Core Processor Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06317649/?utm_source=GNW

, Mediatek Inc, Applied Micro Circuits, NXP Semiconductors , NVIDIA Corporation, Qualcomm , Broadcom, Spreadtrum Communication, and Cavium.



The global multi-core processor market is expected to grow from $67.89 billion in 2021 to $77.44 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1%. The multi-core processor market is expected to grow to $130.43 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.9%.



The multi-core processor market consists of sales of multi-core processors by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to increase the performance of a system which is running concurrent applications and reduce power consumption. A multicore processor is an integrated circuit that has two or more processor cores attached that enables users to execute their core processes quickly.



The main types of multi-core processors are octa-core processors, hexa-core processors, quad-core processors, and dual-core processors.The octa-core processors comprise eight processor cores that enable Android smartphones to perform more innovative tasks such as handling high-resolution videos and graphic-heavy games without draining the battery, making the devices capable and efficient.



These are applicable to computers, smart mobile devices, and others, and are employed in consumer electronics, automotives, telecommunications, energy, healthcare, and other end-users.



North America was the largest region in the multi-core processor market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the multi-core processor market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increase in demand for smartphones is expected to propel the growth of the multi-core processor market going forward.A Smartphone refers to a handheld electronic gadget that furnishes a connection to a cellular network and the internet.



Smartphones with multi-core processors are helpful for handling and executing tasks and can perform more and heavier apps simultaneously. For instance, in August 2020, according to the Statistics Bureau of Japan, a government agency, the usage rate for smartphones was 68.3%, indicating that more than 70% of people in the age group between 13 and 59 years use smartphones. Therefore, an increase in demand for smartphones is driving the growth of the multi-core processor market.



Product innovations have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the multi-core processor market.Major market players are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative products for multicore processors to meet consumer demand.



For instance, in February 2021, Intel, a US-based manufacturer of microprocessors, introduced the Intel Core X-Series of desktop processors, which is the 10th generation of Intel Core CPUs. The product has a maximum boosted clock speed of 4.8GHz, with the core count climbing as high as 18 and the thread count reaching 3. The product also supports 256GB of DDR4-2933 RAM and updated Intel turbo boost max technology.



In February 2022, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), a US-based producer of semiconductor products and devices, acquired Xilinx, Inc. for a deal amount of $50 billion. The acquisition is expected to enable AMD to offer the strongest portfolio of high-performance and adaptive computing solutions in the industry. Xilinx, Inc. is a US-based developer of multi-core processors and programmable logic solutions.



The countries covered in the multi-core processor market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

