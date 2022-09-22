Smart Home Security Camera Market Size is projected to reach USD 30.38 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.67%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-time alerts, motion detection, video monitoring, analytics, and fire and life safety protection are just a few of the benefits of smart home security systems over traditional ones. It enables footage to be uploaded to the Cloud for storage, removing the need for a potentially complex on-site storage solution. The client's preference for creative and cutting-edge technologies has increased the market for smart home security cameras. The modern technology of smart home security cameras offers numerous advantages, allowing them to be utilized for various household applications.
Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/smart-home-security-camera-market/request-sample
Enhanced Real-Time Connectivity and Security and Increasing Number of Smart Homes Drives the Global Market
Smart home security cameras' availability and ease of installation influence their demand. Doorbell, indoor, and outdoor cameras are outfitted with purpose-specific functionality by smart home security camera manufacturers. As a result, smart home security cameras are in higher demand. The expansion of smart homes is a crucial factor driving the home security camera industry. All home security systems are compatible with security cameras. In addition, the introduction of IoT is a significant market driver for home security cameras. Recent IoT sensing technology advancements will benefit the smart home security cameras market.
Growing Awareness of Safety and Security Creates Tremendous Opportunities
The home security camera is a low-cost security solution that can provide the highest level of protection. As people become more aware of security measures against theft and unauthorized access, the market for home security cameras will grow faster. Artificial intelligence and machine learning will affect the home security camera market positively. Security cameras equipped with artificial intelligence can identify the face of the homeowner and any intruder. The industry's revenue for home security cameras will rise due to these market expansion prospects.
Report Scope
|Report Metric
|Details
|Market Size
|USD 30.38 Billion by 2030
|CAGR
|18.67% (2022-2030)
|Historical Data
|2019-2020
|Base Year
|2021
|Forecast Period
|2022-2030
|Forecast Units
|Value (USD Billion)
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
|Segments Covered
|Product, Applications, Regions
|Geographies Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World
|Key Companies Profiled/Vendors
|Vivint Smart Home, Inc., ADT LLC, Simplisafe, Inc., Brink’s Home Security, iSmart Alarm, Inc., Live Watch Security LLC, Skylinkhome, Protect America, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., LTD., Frontpoint Security Solutions, LLC, Arlo Technologies, Inc., Nest Labs, Wyze Labs, Inc., Blink, Ring LLC.
|Key Market Opportunities
|Growing Awareness of Security and Safety
|Key Market Drivers
| Improved Connectivity and Security in Real-Time
Growth in Smart Homes
Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/smart-home-security-camera-market
Regional Analysis
North America is the most important region in the global smart home security camera market. Security cameras are the most effective deterrents against break-ins, according to a study conducted by the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, with 50% of respondents stating they would abandon their attempts if they noticed a camera. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.
Key Highlights
- The global smart home security camera market size was valued at USD 6.51 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 30.38 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.67% during the forecast period (2022–2030).
- Based on product, the market is segmented into wired and wireless. The wired smart home security camera holds the most significant market share during the forecast period.
- Based on the application, the market is segmented into doorbell, indoor, and outdoor cameras. Indoor cameras hold the highest proportion of the global smart home security camera market.
- North America is the region's most significant global smart home security camera.
The global smart home security camera market’s major key players are
- Vivint Smart Home Inc.
- ADT LLC
- Simplisafe Inc.
- Brink’s Home Security
- iSmart Alarm Inc.
- Live Watch Security LLC
- Skylinkhome
- Protect America Inc.
- Samsung Electronics Co.LTD.
- Frontpoint Security Solutions LLC
- Arlo Technologies Inc.
- Nest Labs
- Wyze Labs Inc.
- Blink
- Ring LLC.
Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/smart-home-security-camera-market/request-sample
Global Smart Home Security Camera Market: Segmentation
By Product
- Wired
- Wireless
By Applications
- Doorbell Camera
- Indoor Camera
- Outdoor Camera
By Regions
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
TABLE OF CONTENT
- Introduction
- Market Definition
- Market Scope
- Research Methodology
- Primary Research
- Research Methodology
- Assumptions & Exclusions
- Secondary Data Sources
- Market Overview
- Report Segmentation & Scope
- Value Chain Analysis: Smart Home Security Camera Market
- Key Market Trends
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Opportunities
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers
- Bargaining Power of Buyers
- Threat of Substitution
- Threat of New Entrants
- Competitive Rivalry
- Market Share Analysis
- Product Overview
- Introduction
- Market Size & Forecast
- Wired
- Market Size & Forecast
- Wireless
- Market Size & Forecast
- Introduction
- Application Overview
- Introduction
- Market Size & Forecast
- Doorbell Camera
- Market Size & Forecast
- Indoor Camera
- Market Size & Forecast
- Introduction
- Regional Overview
- Introduction
- Market Size & Forecast
- America
- North America
- U.S.
- By Product
- By Application
- Canada
- By Product
- By Application
- Mexico
- By Product
- By Application
- Latin America
- By Product
- By Application
- Europe
- Market Size & Forecast
- Germany
- By Product
- By Application
- France
- By Product
- By Application
- U.K.
- By Product
- By Application
- Italy
- By Product
- By Application
- Spain
- By Product
- By Application
- Rest of Europe
- By Product
- By Application
- Asia Pacific
- Market Size & Forecast
- Japan
- By Product
- By Application
- China
- By Product
- By Application
- Australia
- By Product
- By Application
- India
- By Product
- By Application
- South Korea
- By Product
- By Application
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- By Product
- By Application
- Middle East & Africa
- Market Size & Forecast
- Saudi Arabia
- By Product
- By Application
- South Africa
- By Product
- By Application
- Kuwait
- By Product
- By Application
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- By Product
- By Application
- Introduction
- Company Profile
- Vivint Smart Home Inc
- Company Overview
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments
- Product Portfolio
- ADT LLC
- Company Overview
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments
- Product Portfolio
- Simplisafe Inc
- Company Overview
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments
- Product Portfolio
- Vivint Smart Home Inc
- Conclusion & Recommendation
- Acronyms & Abbreviations
Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/smart-home-security-camera-market/toc
Market News
- June 2022- Vivint Pool Alerts notifies customers if someone gets close to the pool.
- June 2022- Customers are Front of Mind for Mark Reimer, ADT Vice President of Product Engineering.
- May 2022- ADT Commercial Acquires Denver‑Based Key‑Rite Security.
- January 2022- Brink’s Home Security Announces Long-Term Contract with Largest Dealer, Skyline Security.
News Media
Global Doorbell Camera Market Share to Bloom at a CAGR of 8.5% by 2030
Have a Look at the Related Research Report
Doorbell Camera Market: Information by Product (Wired, Wireless), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), and Region — Forecast till 2030
Outdoor Led Display Market: Information by Type (Surface Mounted and Individually Mounted), Application (Billboard, Mobile LED Display), and Region — Forecast till 2030
3D Camera Market: Information by Application (Still Photography, Video Recording), Technology (Stereo Vision, Time of Flight), and Region — Forecast till 2030
Action Camera Market: Information by End-User (Professional, Personal), Technology (Standard Definition (SD), High Definition (HD)), Distribution Channel, and Region — Forecast till 2030
About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.
StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.
Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.
For more information on your target market, please contact us below:
Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)
+91 8087085354 (APAC)
+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)
Email: sales@straitsresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter