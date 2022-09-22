What’s New for Winter ‘22-23 in Mammoth Lakes

Mammoth Lakes, Calif. , Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California’s premier mountain destination is set to see a number of improvements this winter as investment continues pouring into Mammoth Lakes. From new restaurants and remodeled lodging to improved infrastructure, the visitor experience will see a number of meaningful enhancements.

And the best is yet to come with several transformational projects breaking ground this winter, including a completely reimagined activity hub at Mammoth Mountain and construction on several luxury lodging projects underway.

Getting to Mammoth Lakes will also be easier and more cost effective from Southern California, especially for regular visitors, with the addition of Advanced Air flight products that will reward regular air travelers.

MAMMOTH MOUNTAIN IMPROVEMENTS

Famed ‘Top Chefs’ Michael and Bryan Voltaggio are bringing their latest restaurant concept to The Village at Mammoth this December 2022. Woolly’s Tube Park - Construction on a multi-year expansion and enhancement project at Woolly’s Tube Park kicked off in summer 2022 with the goal of developing Woolly’s into a hub for both winter and summer activities. For Winter 22/23, Woolly’s will see major renovations and expansion to the tubing lanes, six new snowmaking fan guns, and a new elevated conveyor lift. Expect expanded parking and a larger snow-play and sledding area as well. Long term plans include a day lodge, a mountain coaster, the relocation of Snowmobile Adventures HQ, summer ropes courses and more.

NEW AROUND TOWN

Advanced Airlines 10-Packs - Join the new Bulk Ticket Club at Advanced Airlines. You may purchase a bulk ticket booklet of ten (10) one-way tickets at a discounted price that’s up to 75% off peak rates. Once purchased, you’ll receive a login so that you may book your own tickets at the discounted rate. Bulk tickets are fully transferable to guests of your choosing. Tickets expire 12 months from purchase date, are subject to refundable fare rules, and include all applicable taxes. Ticket booklets are non-refundable. Additional terms and conditions apply. Go to https://advancedairlines.com/bulk-ticket-club/ to set up an account. Current ticket booklet offers the following Mammoth selections:

Hawthorne to Mammoth: $1,544.60

Burbank to Mammoth: $1,544.60

Carlsbad to Mammoth: $1,652.10

Limelight Hotel - The new Limelight Hotel Mammoth & Residences will feature 151 hotel rooms and 15 luxury residences, as well as a restaurant and lounge, all within easy walking distance to the Village Gondola and the slopes at Mammoth Mountain. The hotel’s stylish design will simultaneously embrace and celebrate the beautiful natural surroundings of the Sierra, while providing the comforts of home that travelers have come to expect from Limelight Hotels. With a ground-breaking in 2022 followed by substantial progress through the summer, the anticipated opening is 2024.

The Sierra Nevada, an Outbound Hotel - Re-opening November 1 just in time for ski season, The Sierra Nevada Resort welcomes guests to a western classic reborn as a mountain maximalist retreat just five minutes away from California’s highest chairlift-serviced peak. The reimagined 179-room resort, which includes 20 four-bedroom villas opening in May 2023, is a year-round basecamp designed for a new generation of pioneers who share the unbridled spirit of Dave McCoy, who brought alpine skiing to Mammoth Mountain in 1948. Guestrooms nod to the destination’s legacy of rugged irreverence with a modern yet unfussy approach to high west design conveyed through nostalgic art, illustrated maps, and western patterns that occur in natural tones. A collection of 10 light-filled cabins features private fireplaces, modern alpine furniture, natural woods and bathroom tiles reminiscent of the evergreens outside.The Americana-inspired lobby invites guests to sink into lived-in leather chairs and rawhide stools for fireside chats and stiff cocktails. Bar Sierra, the resort’s modern American restaurant concept, celebrates local beers while the lobby wine bar offers a selection of international wines curated by the onsite sommelier. Outside, a food garden features a rotating selection of food trucks for adventurers on the go. A natural-edge pool overlooking the Sierra slopes serves as a scenic destination to unwind and plot the next day’s foray into the wild and unexpected.

