Aseptic Processing Global Market Report 2022

The global aseptic processing market is expected to grow from $68.62 billion in 2021 to $72.40 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.52%. The aseptic processing market is expected to grow to $87.38 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.81%.



The aseptic processing market consists of sales of aseptic processing equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to manufacturing equipment used to process and pack commercially sterile products into sterilized containers followed by hermetic sealing with a sterilized closure to prevent viable microbiological recontamination. Aseptic processing allows the products to be produced in a sterile environment to maintain their effectiveness while being safe to inject into patients.



The main types of aseptic processing include processing equipment and packaging equipment.Aseptic processing equipment refers to processing equipment, which utilizes hot water or steam under high pressure for sterilization of various components used in packaging and manufacturing.



The different materials used in aseptic processing include paper & paperboard, metal, glass, and plastic. They are used in beverages, food, pharmaceutical, and other applications.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the aseptic processing market in 2021, and it is also expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the aseptic processing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The aseptic processing market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides aseptic processing market statistics, including aseptic processing industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an aseptic processing market share, detailed aseptic processing market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the aseptic processing industry. This aseptic processing market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



Growing demand for pharmaceutical supplies is expected to propel the growth of the aseptic processing market.Aseptic packaging and processing equipment are vital components in the pharmaceutical industry, as they clean and sterilize products, containers, closures, and machine components prior to manufacturing, to maintain bacteria-free packaging and production process.



The rapid growth in demand for pharmaceutical supplies due to a rise in awareness about various diseases, and an increase in self-medication practices, contributed to growth in pharmaceutical production activities and equally contributed to utilizing aseptic processing in production and packaging activities. According to the study published by the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPI), the production of pharmaceutical products across Europe increased from EUR 259.8 billion ($306.8 billion) in 2018 to EUR 275 billion ($324.78 billion) in 2019. Therefore, the growing demand for pharmaceutical supplies is expected to drive the growth of the aseptic processing market.



The development of low carbon footprint packaging is a key trend in the aseptic processing market.Low carbon footprint packaging also called sustainable packaging uses chemical-free, natural, and bio-based materials for aseptic packaging to reduce wastage and environmental impact.



Rising pollution due to increasing carbon footprints has led to the increase in the development of low carbon footprint materials for the packaging of products.Key players are focusing on sustainable aseptic packaging to attract customers and maximize revenue.



For instance, in June 2019, Lamipak, a global manufacturer of high-quality aseptic packaging, launched the ’LamiNatural’ All Brown Board product.LumiNatural is a sustainable packaging solution that excludes white clay coating and uses a bio-based polymer on the external layer of the package, reducing the dependence on fossil fuel resources.



The overall weight of the product is reduced with a lower carbon footprint while improving the aesthetics.



In February 2019, ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, a Canada-based automation solutions provider completed the acquisition of Comecer SpA for an amount of $121.05 million. This acquisition enabled ATS to strengthen its presence and offerings with the addition of new and complementary capabilities, customer relationships, and specialized talent. Comecer SpA is an Italian company providing design, engineering, manufacture, and servicing of advanced aseptic containment and processing systems for the nuclear medicine and pharmaceutical industries.



The countries covered in the aseptic processing market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

