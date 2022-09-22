Paubox Ranked as a Leader in Fall 2022 G2 Grid® Reports for Secure Email Gateways, Email Security, HIPAA Compliant Messaging and Email Encryption

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paubox today announced it has been named a leader in the Fall 2022 G2 Grid® Reports in the Secure Email Gateway, Email Security, HIPAA Compliant Messaging and Email Encryption categories. Paubox is a leading provider of HIPAA compliant email and marketing solutions for healthcare organizations, including hospitals and medical practices.



The Fall 2022 G2 Grid® is based on ratings by business professionals. The Paubox Email Suite recognition by G2 is based on responses from real users for each of the categories in the G2 review form. G2 is the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace.

Paubox was recognized as a leader for its HIPAA compliant email solution, with most reviewers likely to recommend it and a top satisfaction score. In the Fall 2022 G2 Grid® for Secure Email Gateway for Small Business, Paubox earned a near perfect useability score and was highly rated on the implementation index, which measures the ease and effectiveness of product implementations. Paubox tops all Email Encryption software vendors in total G2 customer reviews, with the most reviewers.

"We are proud of this recognition by G2, reinforcing our leadership position in HIPAA compliant messaging and communication," said Hoala Greevy, Founder and CEO of Paubox. "One of our Paubox foundations - the core principles on which we operate - is listening to customer feedback, and we feel our performance in the latest G2 Grid® reports reflects that commitment."

About G2

G2 is the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 60 million people annually - including employees of the Fortune 500 - use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews.

About Paubox

Paubox, based in San Francisco, is a leader in HIPAA compliant email and marketing solutions for healthcare organizations. Founded in 2015, Paubox is on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing privately owned companies. According to G2 rankings, Paubox leads the HIPAA compliant email industry for Best Email Encryption Software and Best HIPAA Compliant Messaging Software. Its suite of solutions includes Paubox Email Suite, Paubox Marketing and Paubox Email API. Paubox customers include AdaptHealth, Curative, Summit Health and the Queen's Health System. For more information, contact us at Paubox or call (415)-795-7396.

