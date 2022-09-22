Talisman Casualty Insurance Company Reaches Out To The Small Business Owner

Carson City, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carson City, Nevada -

Las Vegas, NV-based Talisman Casualty Insurance Company is urging small business owners to come forward if they are experiencing difficulties with their current insurers. Specifically, the firm says that their means of alternative insurance can benefit businesses that are typically considered difficult or even impossible to insure through other carriers, whether due to exceedingly high risks or other factors.

Talisman Casualty Insurance Company currently offers a General Liability program that is suitable for small businesses that find themselves in such circumstances. The company points out that many businesses are in fact independent operations (with a single owner/operator) or only have a handful of employees. Many insurers might consider such businesses to be beneath their notice, but Talisman Casualty Insurance Company is strongly committed to helping businesses at every stage of development, and their history includes clients from startups as well as much larger corporations. What sets the firm apart is its belief that the tools and opportunities being made available to long-established businesses should not be kept from others who would similarly stand to gain a great deal by implementing them in their own operations.

The answer, according to the firm, is cell captive insurance, a model by which a business can establish a new entity whose primary/sole purpose is to insure its parent. Talisman Casualty Insurance Company observes that the past few years have been especially hard on businesses across the country, so an inability to find the right form of insurance can be incredibly detrimental to a business's growth, if not its survival. Further, even if a policy is suitable enough at the outset, evolving circumstances may mean that the business will come to find itself severely limited — and, perhaps, unable to explore new fields that would greatly aid its expansion and stability. This is counter to any business objectives.

This issue is rendered impotent if the business chooses to engage in cell captive insurance. With the help of an experienced partner, such as the team at Talisman Casualty Insurance Company, a business could effectively create and manage a legally ring-fenced entity that sets policies as per the business needs. This allows a great deal of flexibility, which the firm says is crucial for many to survive and thrive in the modern commercial environment.

Talisman Casualty Insurance Company asserts that its General Liability program is perfect for establishing such a cell, and businesses can always work closely with the Talisma team to assign responsibilities exactly as they need or see fit. For instance, most will not know how to navigate the world of cell captive insurance, but they can rely on Talisman Casualty Insurance Company to provide a comprehensive service that ensures that they are insured correctly and act in accordance with all state and federal regulations. Conversely, a business that already has some experience can simply employ Talisman to establish the cell and then leave underwriting and so on to an in-house team. The firm is adamant that they exist solely to support local and national businesses, so its team makes it a point not to intrude where they are not needed.

One of the firm’s specialties is claims management, and this is one area they strongly recommend that business owners defer to their team. Given Talisman’s years of experience and utilization of state-of-the-art technology that enables real-time monitoring of claims, the entire claims process can be streamlined within the cell.

As the company explains, “The Talisman Casualty lawsuit avoidance strategy is to use claims technology that substantially boosts the efficiency of the claims process because it can be streamlined within the cell, providing participants a high level of service. Participants in the cell captive are owners, and the close relationship between the insured participant and claims professionals allows quicker response and resolution to claims which could lead to litigation.“

Talisman Casualty Insurance Company can be reached by phone or email, and they urge interested parties to begin their exploration of cell captive insurance by visiting the official Talisman website (and other freely available resources). The firm is committed to helping clients make careful, informed decisions, and anyone with further inquiries or concerns can have them addressed by a member of Talisman’s expert team by getting in touch today.

