Indianapolis-Based SEO Company Also Offers San Diego SEO Expert Services

North Las Vegas, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North Las Vegas, Nevada -

Indianapolis SEO company Local Blitz wants to stress that they also provide San Diego SEO expert services. Through their office in San Diego, CA, they offer free advice from an SEO specialist. Those interested can simply fill out an online form on their website and their SEO expert will personally assess the client’s website and then provide some recommendations on what can be done to get more traction for the site this year. They assure clients that what they will provide will not be a machine run analysis that offers no explanation. Instead, the SEO expert will make a deeper analysis and then make sure that the client will fully understand the findings.

Nick Bennett, co-founder of Local Blitz, says, “A good question to ask is, ‘what does it really mean to be an SEO expert?’ Well, if you Google ‘how long does it take to become an expert at something’, you will quickly see that the general consensus is around 10,000 hours of practice. That's a lot of hours! So how is it that there seem to be so many ‘SEO experts’ running around these days? Most people that are claiming to be experts just are not experts. When hiring an SEO expert, you want to be sure it is someone who has the knowledge you need and experience you can trust. Many people in the industry either re-sell other people’s services or are just good salespeople themselves that like to toy around with other people's time and money.”

Local Blitz ensures clients that their “San Diego SEO expert” is truly an expert, having gone through a lot of experience since the establishment of Local Blitz in 2009. And they want to point out that their San Diego SEO expert will begin every SEO project by conducting an extensive keyword research using professional tools. And they will be analyzing the competition of keywords, the search volume related to those keywords, and LSI alternatives.

The San Diego SEO expert will conduct a technical SEO audit based on various factors, such as: checking for duplicate content on the site; ensuring the site is findable and indexable by Google and the Google BOT; checking of canonical tags, 404 pages, and 301 redirects; searching for thin content, which is generally less than 200 words, on a page; ensuring that the URL structures have been well thought out and easy to follow by the Google BOT and site users; ensuring that structured data is added and verified to proper pages and entities; ensuring a valid SSL certificate is installed; checking the website speed; optimizing images, CSS, html, etc. for fast load speed; ensuring there is no mixed SLL and non-SSL content on the site; creating an XML sitemap and submitting to Google Search Console; building internal links and check for broken links on the website; and checking for mobile usability issues.

They will also take a look at on page SEO optimization, content marketing for SEO, link building, and social signals for SEO. The SEO expert is also knowledgeable about the most recent updates to the Google algorithms, how to recover a penalized site, and any new factors to consider with regards to SEO.

Started in 2009, Local Blitz is a digital marketing agency that is committed to providing great value to customers by creating digital sales funnels for them, whether they are small or medium sized businesses as long it is what they need the most. They offer their expertise to companies that are not big enough to have their own digital marketing services but fully understand that it is essential. The result is that they have been receiving a lot of highly positive feedback from satisfied clients in a wide range of niches, such as automotive, real estate, e-commerce, and many more. Their SEO experts regularly get information on the latest SEO news and cutting edge methods.

Businesses wanting to know more about the Internet marketing services offered by Local Blitz can visit their website, call them on the phone, or contact them via email. They are open from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, from Monday to Friday. For information on the most recent news regarding Local Blitz, businesses can check out their media room at https://www.pressadvantage.com/organization/local-blitz2.

###

For more information about Local Blitz, contact the company here:



Local Blitz

Nick Bennett

(317) 672-1156

nick@localblitz.com

815 E 63rd Pl Suite 201, Indianapolis, IN 46220