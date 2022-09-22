Preventing suicide after psychiatric hospitalization

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Illinois, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suicide after psychiatric hospitalization is a major concern, particularly within rural populations. The World Health Organization Brief Intervention and Contact (BIC) Program is an evidence-based practice shown in international trials to prevent suicide after psychiatric discharge. However, BIC has not yet been implemented in the United States.

A new study, published during National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month in the October 2022 issue of The Joint Commission Journal on Quality and Patient Safety (JQPS), “Spreading a Strategy to Prevent Suicide After Psychiatric Hospitalization: Results of a Quality Improvement Spread Initiative,” provided programmatic support to implement BIC locally to six U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) medical centers serving large rural populations with low to moderate performance on a VA quality measure of mental health postdischarge care. The measure assesses the proportion of discharged patients who complete a required number of visits.

Researchers evaluated the overall effectiveness of BIC in the areas of treatment engagement and program satisfaction, and as measured by the VA quality measure. Results showed teams had high participation rates in programmatic activities and enrolled 85% of eligible patients. Among 70 enrolled patients, 97% received mental health follow-up within 30 days of discharge and 81.4% achieved the VA quality measure of mental health postdischarge care. Additionally, on average, patients rated BIC as excellent and team members agreed that BIC was easy to use, implementable, and achievable.

“The authors are to be commended for addressing the problem of postdischarge suicide risk in the VA, particularly for those veterans in rural areas who may have limited access to mental healthcare, as determined by a standardized measure of rurality and a VA quality measure of mental health postdischarge care,” notes an accompanying editorial by Gregory K. Brown, PhD, and Barbara Stanley, PhD.

The article is "Spreading a Strategy to Prevent Suicide After Psychiatric Hospitalization: Results of a Quality Improvement Spread Initiative," by Natalie B. Riblet, MD, MPH; Manuel Varela, BSIE; William Ashby, MS; Lisa Zubkoff, PhD; Brian Shiner, MD, MPH; Jacqueline Pogue, MPH; Susan P. Stevens, PsyD; Danuta Wasserman, MD, PhD; and Bradley V. Watts, MD, MPH. The article appears in The Joint Commission Journal on Quality and Patient Safety, volume 48, number 10 (October 2022)

