Perovskite Solar Cell Market Is Valued to Grasp the Worth of USD 36.66 billion by 2029: Size, Shares, Trends, Growth and Revenue Outlook

Global Perovskite Solar Cell Market was valued at USD 0.17 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 6.29 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 34.50% during the forecast period of 2022-2029.
Global Perovskite Solar Cell Market was valued at USD 0.17 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 6.29 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 34.50% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. Energy is expected to witness high growth in the technology segment owing to growth in population. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.
Market Synopsis:
Perovskite solar cell (PSC) consist of perovskite-structured material as an active layer. These materials provide excellent light absorption, and charge-carrier mobilities. Perovskite solar cell refers to solar cell that is mostly composed of hybrid organic-inorganic lead as the light-harvesting active layer.
Perovskite solar cells (PSCs) are gaining large attention in the area of research among different new generation photovoltaic technologies owing to their super power conversion efficiency. The renewable energy sector is increasing investment in the perovskite solar.
Opportunities for Players:
Furthermore, rise in number of research and development activities extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Also, prevalence of alternative energy sources will further expand the market.
Some of the major players operating in the Perovskite Solar Cell market are:
- Saule Technologies (Poland)
- Fraunhofer ISE (Germany)
- Oxford PV (UK), IDTechEx Ltd (UK)
- Greatcell Energy (Australia)
- FrontMaterials Co. Ltd. (Taiwan)
- Solaronix SA (Switzerland)
- G24 Power Ltd. (UK)
- Tandem PV, Inc. (US)
- Solliance solar research (Netherlands)
- Microquanta Semiconductor Co. Ltd. (China)
- Alfa Aesar (US)
- Dyenamo AB (Sweden)
- FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemical Corporation (US)
- Panasonic Corporation (Japan)
- Toshiba Corporation (Japan)
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Perovskite Solar Cell market
Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market
Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, and geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market
Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies
Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Perovskite Solar Cell Market
Market Dynamics: Perovskite Solar Cell Market
Key Drivers
- Increase in Demand for Solar Cells
The rise in demand for solar cells due to their flexibility and light weight power acts as one of the major factors driving the perovskite solar cell market. Also, increase in the number of applications in various industries has a positive impact on the market.
- Modern Energy Services
The rise in economic growth and energy security accelerate the market growth. Also, increase in the need for reducing poverty and improving the quality of life with the help of modern energy services has assist in the expansion of the market.
- Increase in Solar System Installation
The increase in the number of installation of solar system further influence the market. The rise in demand of perovskite solar cell because of growing need to decline prices of solar cells modules drives the growth of the market.
Additionally, rapid urbanization, change in lifestyle, surge in investments and increased consumer spending positively impact the perovskite solar cell market.
Key Industry Segmentation: Perovskite Solar Cell Market
By Structure
- Planar Perovskite Solar Cells
- Mesoporous Perovskite Solar Cells
By Product
- Rigid Perovskite Solar Cells
- Flexible Perovskite Solar Cells
By Method
- Solution Method
- Vapor-Deposition Method
- Vapor-Assisted Solution Method.
By Application
- Smart Glass
- Solar Panel
- Perovskite in Tandem Solar Cells
- Portable Devices
- Utilities
- BIPV (Building-Integrated Photovoltaics)
By End Use
- Manufacturing
- Energy
- Industrial Automation
- Aerospace
- Consumer Electronics
By Type
- Hybrid PSCs
- Flexible PSCs
- Multi-Junction PSCs
Regional Analysis/Insights: Perovskite Solar Cell Market
The countries covered in the perovskite solar cell market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
- Europe dominates the perovskite solar cell market because of the increase in the number of research and development activities within the region.
- North America is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 because of the prevalence of majority of market players in the region.
Table of Content:
Section 01: executive summary
Section 02: scope of the report
Section 03: research methodology
Section 04: Introduction
Section 05: market landscape
Section 06: market sizing
Section 07: five forces analysis
Section 08: market segmentation by product
Section 09: market segmentation by Application
Section 10: customer landscape
Section 11: market segmentation by end-user
Section 12: regional landscape
Section 13: Decision framework
Section 14: drivers and challenges
Section 15: market trends
Section 16: competitive landscape
Section 17: company profiles
Section 18: Appendix
