New York, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "District Cooling Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06317641/?utm_source=GNW





The global district cooling market is expected to grow from $12.55 billion in 2021 to $14.35 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4%. The district cooling market is expected to reach $21.95 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.2%.



The district cooling market consists of sales of district cooling products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to provide chilled water for indoor cooling purposes for industrial, commercial, and residential buildings. A district cooling system (DCS) is a system that distributes cooling capacity in the form of chilled water or another medium from a central source to many buildings via a network of subterranean pipes.



The main types of district cooling are free cooling, absorption cooling, electric chillers, and others.Free district cooling is used to ensure that the cooling supply is secure.



The system is frequently supplemented by a heat pump or an electric chiller. The various applications include commercial, residential, and industrial.



Middle East was the largest region in the district cooling market in 2021. The regions covered in the district cooling market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The district cooling market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides district cooling market statistics, including district cooling industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a district cooling market share, detailed district cooling market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the district cooling industry. This district cooling market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



Technological innovations are the key trend gaining popularity in the district cooling systems market.Major companies operating in the district cooling sector are focused on introducing technological innovations to reinforce their position.



For instance, in August 2021, Keppel Corporation, a Singapore-based district cooling systems manufacturing company, launched Keppel DHCS based on thermal energy storage technology.It helps in the reduction of the district energy plant space and improves energy efficiency and energy-carrying capacity.



These new district cooling systems have a cooling capacity of 14,000 refrigeration tons.



In August 2021, Empower, a Dubai-based district cooling provider, acquired Nakheel’s district cooling for a deal amount of US $234 million.The acquisition helps to diversify Empower’s portfolio, which includes The Gardens, Nakheel Mall, Dragon Mart, and Jumeirah Islands.



Nakheel’s district cooling is a Dubai-based district cooling plant manufacturing company.



In August 2021, Empower, a Dubai-based district cooling provider acquired Nakheel’s district cooling for a deal amount of US $234 million.The acquisition helps to diversify Empower’s portfolio, which includes The Gardens, Nakheel Mall, Dragon Mart, and Jumeirah Islands, Also, it is in line with Dubai’s sustainable development goals.



Nakheel’s district cooling is a Dubai-based district cooling plant manufacturing company.



The countries covered in the district cooling market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06317641/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________