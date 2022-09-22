New York, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Aircraft Actuator Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06317636/?utm_source=GNW

Ltd., Aero Space Controls Corporation, Beaver Aerospace & Defense Inc., Rockwell Collins, and Curtiss-Wright.



The global aircraft actuator market is expected to grow from $13.56 billion in 2021 to $14.85 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The aircraft actuator market is expected to grow to $19.66 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.3%.



The aircraft actuator market consists of sales of aircraft actuators by entities (organizations, sole proprietors, and partnerships) that are used to adjust flight control surfaces such as elevators, rudders, ailerons, flaps, slats, and spoilers.Aircraft actuators are mechanical devices that can transfer and divert motion energy from one form to another.



In the aviation sector, actuation systems are used in a variety of ways. It is responsible for everything from cargo bay doors and landing gear to engine components and flight control surfaces.



The main types of aircraft actuators are hydraulic, pneumatic, electric, electromechanical, and electro hydrostatic.A hydraulic actuator type is a cylinder or a fluid motor that uses hydraulic power to perform mechanical tasks.



The mechanical motion of the hydraulic actuator produces a linear, rotational, or oscillatory motion as an output.The different types of motions include linear and rotary, which have various platforms including fixed-wing and rotary-wing.



These are used by several end-users, including commercial aircraft, military aircraft, and others.



North America was the largest region in the aircraft actuator market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the aircraft actuator market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The aircraft actuators market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides aircraft actuators market statistics, including aircraft actuators industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an aircraft actuators market share, detailed aircraft actuators market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the aircraft actuators industry. This aircraft actuators market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.



Increasing passenger traffic across the world is expected to drive the growth of the aircraft actuator market going forward.Aircraft actuators are used to perform numerous functions, such as adjusting flight control surfaces such as the elevator, rudder, and ailerons, among others.



Due to continued economic growth and rising consumer spending, people from developing countries are increasing air passenger traffic, which is driving the growth of aircraft actuators. For instance, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), total global passenger traffic in March 2022 increased by 76.0% compared to March 2021. Also, in China, domestic air traffic increased by 11.7% in March 2022. Therefore, the increasing passenger traffic across the world is driving the growth of the aircraft actuator market.



Technological advancements have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the aircraft actuator market.Major companies operating in the aircraft actuator market are focused on developing technologically advanced products to strengthen their market position.



For instance, in June 2021, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, a US-based aviation company, delivered the primary flight control actuators and control electronics to Eviation Aircraft for the all-electric Alice aircraft.The new Curtiss-Wright high-power density electromechanical actuators (EMA) provide Eviation with a modular, distributed solution that enables a flexible control architecture.



Curtiss-Wright’s electromechanical actuation (EMA) technology helps speed the development of all-electric regional commuter aircraft and reduces the risk. For a wide range of aviation applications, including flight controls, landing gear, and utility actuation, EMA technology offers significant advantages over traditional hydraulic techniques, such as enhanced dependability, improved energy economy, and decreased weight.



In February 2019, Safran, a France-based company that designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft engines, acquired the electromechanical systems business from Collins Aerospace for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Safran will preserve its market position and establish synergies in the electrical actuation and flight control components, allowing it to become a prominent player in pilot controls while still keeping its electrical actuation product line.



Collins Aerospace is a US-based company that designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft actuator systems.



The countries covered in the aircraft actuator market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

