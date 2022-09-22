New York, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Egg Protein Powder Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06317634/?utm_source=GNW





The global egg protein powder market is expected to grow from $4.07 billion in 2021 to $4.29 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.52%. The egg protein powder market is expected to reach $5.37 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.76%.



The egg protein powder market consists of sales of egg protein powder by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a made from isolated protein from eggs by pasteurization.Egg protein powder has a high biological value that contains various vitamins and minerals, and it is a great choice of protein powder for many people.



Egg protein powder is a natural unflavored product that has a harsh taste. The egg protein powder is mainly used as it is lactose-free and very low in carbohydrates and fats.



The main types of egg protein powder are whole egg powder, egg yolk powder and egg white powder.The whole egg powder is a dried form of the complete eggs.



Whole egg powder is commonly used as a substitute for protein-rich foods due to its longer shelf life when compared with fresh eggs. The egg protein powder is used in dietary supplements, bakery products, meat products, ice creams and others.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the egg protein powder market in 2021. The regions covered in the egg protein powder market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The egg protein powder market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides egg protein powder market statistics, including egg protein powder industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a egg protein powder market share, detailed egg protein powder market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the egg protein powder industry. This egg protein powder market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



The high growth in the nutraceuticals & dietary supplement industry is expected to propel the growth of the egg protein powder market.The egg protein powder is used as a dietary supplement as it is lactose-free and has high bioavailability.



It helps in improving muscle recovery, as the egg protein powder has a low content of carbohydrates and fats.Nutraceuticals are products that provide medical or health benefits.



The egg protein powder is used in nutraceuticals due to its nutritional and functional properties.The growth of the nutraceuticals & dietary supplement industry will result in the demand for egg protein powder as it is an essential dietary and nutritional supplement.



For instance, according to a news release by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) in June 2021, the Indian nutraceutical market will grow to around $18 billion by 2025 whereas the Indian dietary supplements market is worth $3,924.44 million in 2020 and expected to reach $10,198.57 million by 2026 at a year on year rate of 22%. Therefore, high growth in the nutraceuticals & dietary supplement industry will drive the growth of the egg protein powder market.



Innovation and new product launches are key trends gaining popularity in the egg protein powder market.Key players are focusing on innovating, developing, and launching new products such as plant-based egg protein powder that is enhanced with additional benefits for consumers such as vegan-friendly, cholesterol/fat-free, and protein benefits.



Innovation and new product launches help companies to offer unique products and attract customers while gaining a competitive edge in the market.For instance, in October 2021, The EVERY Company, an American biotechnology company launched the EVERY ClearEgg, an animal-free egg white protein powder.



It is marketed as the first animal-free egg white protein.The product which is in powder form can be solubilized or included in a company’s existing product.



In addition, in January 2020, Noblegen Inc, a Canadian advanced nutritional ingredient company launched a plant-based whole egg powder, its first direct-to-consumer facing product. The product is vegan, and cholesterol-free offering 6g of plant-based protein per serving, which is equal to that of nature’s egg.



In January 2022, Symrise AG, a German-based company producing flavoring and food ingredients signed a purchase agreement to acquire Schaffelaarbos, for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition helps Symrise to become a reference global player in pet nutritional solutions and further expand its global presence while taking an immediate leading position in the European egg protein market.



Schaffelaarbos BV is a Netherlands-based producer and supplier of egg powder for human consumption, egg powder for animal feed applications, and eggshell products.



The countries covered in the egg protein powder market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06317634/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________