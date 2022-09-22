Finnish English

OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 22 SEPTEMBER 2022 AT 19.55 P.M. EET, OTHER INFORMATION DISCLOSED ACCORDING TO THE RULES OF EXCHANGE





Oma Savings Bank Plc decided to implement the transfer of Liedon Savings Bank's business in accordance with the acquisition plan

In May 2022, Oma Savings Bank Plc (OmaSp or Company) started negotiations on transferring Liedon Savings Bank into Oma Savings Bank and the acquisition plan was approved by the Boards of banks in June 2022. At its meeting on 22 September 2022, the Board of Directors of OmaSp decided on the implementation of the transfer of the business of Liedon Savings Bank in accordance with the acquisition plan. The date of the appearance of the creditors of Liedon Savings Bank is 7 October 2022 and the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority FIN-FSA has the right to object the transfer until the same date.

According to the acquisition plan, Liedon Savings Bank will transfer its entire business to OmaSp in accordance with Chapter 6 of the Savings Banks Act, except for the minor assets mentioned in the acquisition plan. The transfer of the business shall take effect on the date on which the execution of the transfer of the business is registered in the Trade Register. The planned registration date for the execution of the business transfer is 28 February 2023, but the registration date for the execution of the business transfer may also be requested earlier or later.





The Board of Directors of Oma Savings Bank





Additional information:

Pasi Sydänlammi, CEO, tel +358 45 657 5506, pasi.sydanlammi@omasp.fi

Helena Juutilainen, CLO, tel +358 40 580 6401, helena.juutilainen@omasp.fi

Minna Sillanpää, CCO, tel +358 50 66592, minna.sillanpaa@omasp.fi

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Major media

www.omasp.fi





OmaSp is a growing Finnish bank and the largest savings bank in Finland based on total assets. About 330 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp’s 35 branch offices and digital service channels to 160,000 private and corporate customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners’ products. The intermediated products include credit, investment and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

OmaSp core idea is to provide personal service and to be local and close to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer premium level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of the operations and services is customer-oriented. The personnel is committed and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with versatile tasks and continuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.