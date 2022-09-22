Canada’s Forest Trust is growing the Canadian Club Toronto towards a net-zero carbon footprint with the power of a Smart Forest™

OTTAWA, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada’s Forest Trust (CFT) and The Canadian Club Toronto announce their partnership to grow the Canadian Club Toronto events towards a net-zero carbon footprint with the power of a Smart Forest™.

Renowned for putting issues that matter the most at centre stage, the Canadian Club Toronto has levelled up its impact on Canadians and the environment by partnering with CFT to take real climate action. Leveraging the power of nature-based solutions, CFT will plant, preserve and protect a biodiverse forest in Canada to facilitate the capturing of the carbon emissions from upcoming Canadian Club Toronto events.

“Events have a notable role in fuelling the climate crises, but they remain an important driver of discussions that spur ideas, insights, strategies and more. This is why CFT has committed to supporting the Canadian Clubs' continued impact on our society while reducing their impact on the planet,” says Gary Zed, Founder and CEO of CFT. “This partnership is all about sustaining long-term carbon capture, boosting biodiversity and supporting Canada’s green economy while vital conversations continue to connect Canadians and world-class leaders.”

“The Canadian Club has been a podium and place for Canadians to connect and share ideas for 125 years. The Club has endured and thrived for more than a century precisely because it has been willing to change to reflect new Canadian realities. There is no more pressing issue facing Canadians and the world than the climate change crisis. We recognize that we must do our part now. Our partnership with Canada’s Forest Trust enables us to know with confidence that our carbon footprint will be captured, with a forest that will be planted and managed with care.” Joseph Lo – President, Canadian Club Toronto and Partner PwC

About Canadian Club Toronto

As Canada’s preeminent public affairs destination, Canadian Club Toronto is proud to leverage its bold legacy of connecting Canadians with world-class leaders and newsmakers. Our podium is a respected and sought-after vehicle to share ideas, insights, strategies and news with discerning audiences.

About Canada’s Forest Trust

Canada’s Forest Trust (CFT) is a leading ESG company that offers a nature-based solution to getting to net-zero by building Smart Forests™. With proprietary tools and in collaboration with Forest Stewards (businesses, schools, organizations, communities, and individuals), CFT is on a path to procure, prepare, plant, preserve and protect millions of acres of forests around the world. CFT will sequester tens of millions of tonnes of carbon. Our Forever Forest Guarantee ensures that every forest built by CFT undergoes expert management, reporting and monitoring, and silviculture maintenance. Smart Forests sequester CO2, rehabilitate ecosystems, learn from Indigenous land knowledge keepers, and boost the green economy. Smart Forests are smart investments.

