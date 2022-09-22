National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP) Announces Industry and Poster Awards at the 2022 Annual Meeting & Expo

Washington, DC, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP) is pleased to announce the winners of specialty pharmacy's highly anticipated Annual Meeting Awards from its 2022 Annual Meeting & Expo and 10th Anniversary Celebration taking place in Orlando, FL.



A total of eight industry award winners were announced live by NASP's President & CEO, Sheila M. Arquette, RPh. at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center where the conference is underway.



NASP congratulates the winners of the Specialty Pharmacy of the Year Award, CenterWell Specialty Pharmacy; Distinguished Service Award, Carmine DeNardo, Omnicell Pharmacy Outpatient Services; Specialty Pharmacy Service Excellence Award, Vickie Sykes, Amber Specialty Pharmacy; Strategic Channel Partner of the Year Award, AscellaHealth; Pharmacy Technician of the Year, Gale Fraser III, Atrium Health; and Pharmacist of the Year, Craig Riccardo, Ardon Health.



A new award, Caregiver of the Year, was presented to Betty Vertin, Muscular Dystrophy News, nominated by Amber Specialty Pharmacy. Also new in 2022, the Manufacturer of the Year award was presented to Pfizer.



“We are so proud of the phenomenal service that these organizations and individuals provide to the patients they serve and for the service and support they provide to the specialty pharmacy industry. These awardees are a shining example of the tremendous value that specialty pharmacy delivers to our health care system, and they give us hope, not only for our industry but for all of us and our families as we look to the future of healthcare,” said Sheila M. Arquette, RPh, President & CEO, NASP.



The peer-nominated and reviewed awards go to the individuals and organizations that have helped to advance patient care and the practice of specialty pharmacy, as well as uphold the values of NASP over the past year.



Of 170 corporate members, CenterWell Specialty Pharmacy was named Specialty Pharmacy of the Year for embodying the practice of pharmacy in the field of specialty based on community involvement, patient satisfaction, cost-management, innovation in the field, and quality and performance improvement initiatives, which includes patient care and outcomes, disease state and therapy management, and patient engagement.



Recognizing his leadership within the Specialty Pharmacy industry and NASP, the Distinguished Service Award was presented to Carmine DeNardo, Omnicell Pharmacy Outpatient Services. DeNardo previously served as NASP Chairman of the Board and is currently a highly engaged member of the association’s Executive Committee and chairs the conference planning committee. DeNardo was recognized for providing exemplary leadership through his commitment to putting patient care and access at the center of NASP’s mission, along with professional education and specialty pharmacy certification.



Also at the conference, 67 abstracts were accepted for poster presentation. Authors participated in an interactive forum with attendees to further expound on their research and results. Poster judges and conference attendees selected five winning posters The research detailed in the posters demonstrates the value of complex clinical literature and showcases work that specialty pharmacies perform on a day-to-day basis.



The winners are:

Delivery of Specialty Pharmacy Products or Services, author Alyssa Stewart, Wake Forest Baptist Health

Adherence, author, Allison Nguyen, CHOC

Outcomes (Cost or Other), author Kristen Whelchel, VUMC Specialty Pharmacy

Covid-19 Products or Services, author Elisea Avalos-Reyes, CVS Health

People’s Choice Poster, author Sebastian Pistritto, ParcelShield

Also at the conference, NASP awarded three Ron Bookman Memorial scholarships to deserving students. The scholarships, in the amount of $2,500 each, are awarded for academic achievement, a commitment to serving others, a strong work ethic, and leadership qualities. The NASP scholarship winners are:



Lauren Ozier, University of Kentucky

Raye Mutcherson, University of Connecticut School of Pharmacy

Chelsea Keating, Oregon Health and Science University

About the National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP)

NASP is a 501(c)(6) trade organization and is the only non-profit national association representing all stakeholders in the specialty pharmacy industry. The mission of NASP is to elevate the practice of specialty pharmacy by developing, delivering and promoting continuing professional education and specialty certification while advocating for public policies that ensure patients have appropriate access to specialty medications in tandem with critical services. NASP members include the nation's leading independent specialty pharmacies, pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturers, group purchasing organizations, patient advocacy groups, integrated delivery systems and health plans, technology and data management vendors, wholesalers/distributors, and practicing pharmacists. With over 170 corporate members and nearly 3,000 individual members, NASP is the unified voice of specialty pharmacy in the United States.

More information about the NASP 2022 Annual Meeting & Expo can be found on the NASP website.