Nanocoatings Global Market Report 2022

The global nanocoatings market is expected to grow from $7.25 billion in 2021 to $8.86 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.20%. The nanocoatings market is expected to grow to $20.31 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.06%.



The nanocoatings market consists of sales of nanocoating products by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that refer to nanoscale thin films that are applied to surfaces to generate or improve the functions of a material.Nanocoatings have a thickness of a few tens to a few hundreds of nanometers and overcome the drawbacks of conventional coating methods.



Nanocoatings are widely used in various industries for friction avoidance, water resistance, corrosion protection, water and ice protection, and other benefits.



The main types of nanocoatings are anti-microbial, self-cleaning, anti-fingerprint, anti-corrosion and others.The anti-microbial nanocoatings stops the growth of disease-causing micro-organisms such as gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria on a surface.



These bind to bacterial cell membranes and disrupt bacterial metabolism, resulting in pathogen-free surfaces.Nanocoatings are mostly distributed through online or offline distribution channel and are used in industries such as construction, food packaging, healthcare, electronics, automotive, marine and others.



Nanocoatings have various application in food manufacturing, marine coatings, water treatment, household care and others.



North America was the largest region in the nanocoatings market in 2021. The regions covered in the nanocoatings market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The booming automotive industry is significantly driving the growth of the nanocoatings market.The automotive industry is booming due to various reasons such as rising middle-class income, a huge youth population, rapid urbanization, and others.



Nanocoatings are used in automotive vehicles for increasing hardness and durability to protect against scratching, corrosion, and other issues.The booming growth of the automotive industry will increase the usage of nanocoatings as these are an essential part of the vehicle components.



For instance, according to the production statistics by the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), overall motor vehicle manufacturing increased by 3% in 2021 compared to 2020 globally. Global sales of all motor vehicles increased from 78.8 million in 2020 to 82.7 million in 2021. This incremental growth in the production and sales of motor vehicles will invariably increase the demand for nanocoatings to be used in them. Hence, the booming automotive industry is expected to propel the growth of the nanocoatings market.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the nanocoatings market.Technological advancement includes the launch of new technology in nanocoatings such as a new technology combining carbon nanotubes and aggregate to improve and offer better corrosion inhibition, greater durability, and other benefits.



The key players in the nanocoatings market are focusing on developing technologically advanced products to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in 2020, Tesla Nanocoatings Inc., a US-based carbon nanotechnology firm introduced NANO Non-Skid, a novel technology that combines carbon nanotubes with sacrificial zinc and non-Skid aggregate for worker safety. Teslan 1105 Zn-CNT Single Coat Deck Epoxy is NANO Non-Skid. The ground-breaking new solution is a three-component epoxy that is solvent-based and developed to protect steel and metallic substrates. It offers anti-Skid properties, increased durability, and superior corrosion inhibition.



In October 2020, SDC Technologies Inc., a US-based company offering premium, high-performance abrasion resistant coating solutions acquired COTEC GmbH, for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, SDC Technologies expands its coating product offerings with the inclusion of PVD (physical vapor deposition) and MLD (molecular layer deposition) materials for hydrophobic, oleophobic, and anti-reflective coatings. The acquisition also expands SDC Technologies’ footprint in new markets. COTEC GmbH is a German firm that specializes in vacuum coating, nanotechnology, and evaporation chemicals.



The countries covered in the nanocoatings market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

