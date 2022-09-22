New York, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06316996/?utm_source=GNW





The global plumbing fixtures and fittings market is expected to grow from $88.16 billion in 2021 to $93.71 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The plumbing fixtures and fittings market is expected to grow to $129.28 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.4%.



The plumbing fixtures and fittings market consist of sales of plumbing fixtures and fittings products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are essential components of plumbing systems installed in buildings for the adequate distribution of water for use in various activities such as drinking, and washing and for removal of waterborne wastes from the building. Plumbing fittings are products that can remove from one place to another and can be installed simply whereas plumbing fixtures cannot move once they are installed and can be damaged with the house only those products come under plumbing fixtures.



The main types of plumbing fixtures and fittings are bathtubs, sinks, toilets, showers, taps, and drains.A bathtub is a container that holds water and may be used to wash a human or an animal.



Plumbing fixtures and fittings can be distributed over online or offline channels that can be used in new construction, repair, and remodeling of vitreous China, metal, and plastic material in residential, commercial, and industrial.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the plumbing fixtures and fittings market in 2021. The regions covered in the plumbing fixtures and fittings market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The increasing focus on sewerage treatment to meet the water demands globally is driving the market for plumbing fitting and fixtures products bought or rented by individuals or companies.Water is the scarcest resource in the world, according to the world bank publication in 2020 around 36% of the world population face water scarcity, and in the United States of America, 60% of the population is connected to the sewerage treatment and nearly 40% of the wastewater is collected and treated for further usage.



There is an increase in population and demand for growing scarcity of water and more urbanization are all leading factors impacting the increase in the plumbing fixtures and fittings market.



Technological advancement are shaping the plumbing fixtures and fittings market.Major companies in the plumbing fixtures and fittings market are advancing towards adopting new technologies and research and developments in the plumbing fixtures and fittings market.



For instance, in August 2021, Prince Pipes and fittings, an Indian PVC pipe manufacturer and multi polymer processor launches a prince one for CPVC piping systems with Corzan CPVC technology in association with the Lubrizol investors. The new CPVC pipes have heat, UV resistance, flame, and smoke pressure among other new technology.



In July 2021, the North American Pipe Corporation (NAPCO) a USA-based manufacturer of pipes and fitting company acquired LASCO Fitting Inc for an undisclosed amount.As a result of this acquisition, NAPCO will strengthen its business and expands its business portfolio and business operations with different types of pipes and fittings with both companies’ technology.



LASCO Fittings Inc is a manufacturer of pipes and fittings for plumbing services based in the USA.



The countries covered in the plumbing fixtures and fittings market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

