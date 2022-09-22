Toll Brothers Announces Model Home Opening at Escena Luxury Community in Palm Springs, Calif.

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of two new model homes at its Toll Brothers at Escena community in Palm Springs, California. This exclusive staff-gated community showcases single-story luxury home designs on expansive home sites and a Nicklaus-designed 18-hole golf course, ranked the No. 6 best public golf course in the state by PGATour.com.

Toll Brothers at Escena offers four single-story home designs ranging from 2,559 to 2,700+ square feet of luxury living space with 2 to 3 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3.5 baths, attached 2-car garages, and an included pool and spa. The inspiring contemporary, international, and mid-century home exteriors complement the open-concept home designs and desert setting. Home prices start at $1.36 million.

"Our new Esprit and Visage model homes exemplify luxury golf course living, providing incredible views of the top-ranked course and open concept designs ideal for hosting family and friends," said Brad Hare, Division President of Toll Brothers in Southern California. "The models showcase refined modern finishes that complement the modern exterior architecture, reflecting the history of Palm Springs."

Toll Brothers at Escena offers the final opportunity for new home luxury living in the exclusive, staff-gated and well-established Escena master-planned community. Residents of Escena enjoy a prime location with convenient freeway access and close proximity to downtown Palms Springs and Palm Springs International Airport. The public Escena Golf Club and the Escena Lounge & Grill provide indoor and outdoor dining options and a location to host special gatherings and events. The highly sought-after desert climate provides year-round recreational opportunities for hiking and biking in the San Jacinto Mountains, golfing at local PGA golf courses, and high-end shopping nearby.

For more information, or to schedule an appointment to tour the new Toll Brothers model homes, call 866-232-1631 or visit TollBrothersatEscena.com.

