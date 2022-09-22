New York, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "3D Animation Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06316995/?utm_source=GNW

The global 3D animation market is expected to grow from $18.66 billion in 2021 to $20.93 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. The 3D animation market is expected to grow to $32.71 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.8%.



The 3D animation market consists of sales of 3D animation products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to the practice of arranging objects and characters in three-dimensional space and manipulating them to give the illusion of motion is known as 3D animation.Computer animation is a two-dimensional moving picture that displays three dimensions using three-dimensional computer graphics in a digital environment.



Real-world artifacts can also be scanned and used as blueprints for 3D animated things. 3D animation is employed in a variety of industries, including gaming and medicine, and is widely used for presentations and marketing in all industries.



The main types of 3D animation are 3D modeling, motion graphics, 3d rendering, and visual effects. 3D modeling is the act of using specialist software to create a mathematical coordinate-based representation of any surface of an item in three dimensions by manipulating edges, vertices, and polygons in a simulated three-dimensional environment. 3D animation can be deployed on-premise or cloud and can provide services such as consulting, support and maintenance, integration and deployment, education and training to media & entertainment, architecture & construction, education & academics, manufacturing, healthcare & life sciences, government & defense, others.



North America was the largest region by market share in the 3D animation market in 2020, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in in 3D animation market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The growing adoption of visual effects technology in movies as well as the media and entertainment sector across the globe is contributing to the growth of the market.Visual effects (VFX) and 3D animation in filmmaking refer to the fabrication or manipulation of any on-screen imagery that does not exist physically in real life.



Filmmakers can use visual effects to make places, objects, creatures, and even people that would be hard or impossible to film in a live-action setting. In 2019, the global earnings in movies touched a record of $42.5 billion, including the top 10 blockbuster movies having rich visual effects or 3D animations. Therefore the growing adoption of visual effects technology in movies is expected to propel the 3D animation market growth in the near future.



The adoption of cloud technology by animation content creators is propelling the market forward.The animation industry benefits from cloud services, which provide on-demand and scalable computing resources.



The utilization of cloud-based animation services is simple, straightforward, and offers computational power. For instance, ESDIP Animation Studio chose SimpleCloud for its virtual desktop solution, which enables remote collaboration on projects demanding robust parallel processing and brings artists from all over the world together to carry out its animation short film Blue & Malone Impossible Cases.



In December 2021, Maxon Computer GmbH, a German software development company, announced a formal agreement to acquire Pixologic.The acquisition is designed to offer the finest in 3D animation, motion graphics, and digital sculpting, for 3D artists.



Pixologic, is the parent company of ZBrush, a popular 3D sculpting tool.



The countries covered in the 3D animation market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

