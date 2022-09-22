Water-free Urinal Market to Gain Value of US$ 207.7 Million by 2031, Notes TMR Assessment

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global water-free urinal market is projected to reach a value of US$ 207.7 Mn by the end of 2031, states a review by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Furthermore, the study by TMR notes that the market for water-free urinal is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031.



The government authorities of several nations across the globe, along with the help of organizations and manufacturers, are taking initiatives in order to promote the use of varied water-saving technologies. Such efforts are prognosticated to result into revenue-generation avenues in the global water-free urinal market during the forecast period, note analysts of a TMR study.

The adoption of cartridge-based water-free urinals is being increasing in the recent years owing to their varied advantages. For instance, these products are available at 40% less prices than traditional urinals available in the market, note a TMR review on the water-free urinal market. In addition, these products are gaining traction owing to their ability to assist in saving costs linked to the metal pipes, water usage, flush mechanisms, and gaskets. Hence, rising production use is likely to help in the rapid expansion of the water-free urinal market during the forecast period, state analysis by TMR.

Water-free Urinal Market: Key Findings

The demand for urinals without water is being increasing owing to their advantages including decreased need for electricity, water, and maintenance, states a TMR report on the water-free urinal market. Furthermore, these options are being increasingly adopted due to their environmental-friendly nature. These factors are expected to drive the sales growth in the global water-free urinals market during the forecast period.

The understanding pertaining to the water conservation and personal hygiene is being rising in the recent years globally. Moreover, the government bodies of several nations are executing stringent regulations in order to restrict the water wastage. Such factors are resulting into increased demand for flushless urinals, which in turn, is anticipated to fuel the expansion opportunities in the global water-free urinal market, according to TMR analysis.

Water-free Urinal Market: Growth Boosters



The expansion of the construction sector globally is fueling the growth of the water free urinals market size

Rise in the initiatives for water conservation worldwide is creating profitable prospects for waterfree urinal manufacturers & suppliers

Water-free Urinal Market: Regional Analysis

Players in the water-free urinal market are expected to gain sizable business prospects in Europe during the forecast period owing to a surge in manufacturing of water free/waterless urinals in the region

Asia Pacific is projected to gain significant growth opportunities in the near future owing to a surge in the understanding pertaining to and innovations in water-free urinals in the region

Water-free Urinal Market: Competition Landscape

Leading players in the global water-free urinal market are increasing R&D projects that are focused on the development of different types of waterless urinal technologies

Major companies including water less urinal manufacturers are using different strategies such as mergers, new product launches, and acquisitions in order to stay ahead of the competition

Water-free Urinal Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Falcon Water Technologies

Kohler Co.

Sloan Valve Company

Hindware Homes

Waterless Co. Inc.

URIMAT Schweiz AG

Villeroy & Boch AG

Zurn Industries, LLC

Ekam Eco Solutions

American Standard

Water-free Urinal Market Segmentation

Technology Liquid Sealant Cartridges Membrane Traps Biological Blocks Others (Mechanical Ball Technology, etc.)

Application Residential Commercial Healthcare Hotels & Restaurants Industrial Offices Schools & Colleges Shopping Complexes Others

Distribution Channel Online E-commerce Websites Company-owned Websites Offline Exclusive Stores Hardware Stores



Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



