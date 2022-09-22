New York, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Computational Photography Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06316990/?utm_source=GNW





The global computational photography market is expected to grow from $10.97 billion in 2021 to $13.4 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.1%. The computational photography market is expected to grow to $31.93 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 24.2%.



The computational photography market consists of sales of computational photography by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to the use of digital software to enhance the photos clicked by the camera.Computational photography is used in digital cameras, particularly in smartphones by automating settings to make for better shooting abilities.



Computational photography helps in improving the clarity of images by reducing motion blur and adding simulated depth of field, improving color, light range, and contrast by using image processing algorithms.



The main types of computational photography are single- and dual-lens cameras, 16- lens cameras, and other types.The single-lens camera uses a prism system and a mirror that allows the photographer to see through the lens and know what exactly is being captured whereas a dual-lens camera offers two sensors that help in capturing high-quality pictures as well as adds more elements.



Computational photography is offered in camera modules and software in smartphone cameras, standalone cameras, and machine vision cameras that have various applications such as 3d imaging, augmented reality imaging, virtual reality imaging, mixed reality imaging, digital imaging, other applications.



North America was the largest region in the computational photography market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the computational photography market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The computational photography market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides computational photography market statistics, including computational photography industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a computational photography market share, detailed computational photography market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the computational photography industry. This computational photography market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



The growth of the smartphone market is expected to propel the growth of the computational photography market in the forecast period.Computational photography is increasing due to rapid improvements in the smartphone cameras such as photo-taking capabilities using 3D technology sensors for high quality.



According to the India Brand Equity Foundation blog (IBEF), an Indian Government export promotion agency, as per the National Electronics Policy (NEP), the domestic smartphones market is estimated to reach $ 80 billion by 2025-26, from $ 25.1 billion in 2018-19. Therefore, the growth of the smartphone market will drive the growth of the computational photography market.



Technological advancements are shaping the computational photography market.Technological advancements are being made in the computational photography market to sustain the competition as this market is driven by innovation.



For instance, in 2020, Qualcomm Technologies, a subsidiary of Qualcomm based in the US that creates semiconductors, software, and services related to wireless technology., launched Qualcomm QCS610 and Qualcomm QCS410 system-on-chips. These QCS610 and QCS410 are unique as they are designed to bring premium camera technology that includes powerful artificial intelligence and machine learning into mid-tier camera segments.



In January 2019, Samsung Electronics, a South Korea-based company acquired Corephotonics for an amount of $ 155 million.This acquisition helps in supplying multi-camera modules and covers all the module technologies and sensors.



Corephotonics is an Israel-based company that develops dual camera technologies.



The countries covered in the computational photography market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

