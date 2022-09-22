New York, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Silent Generator Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06316989/?utm_source=GNW

Ltd, Kingway Group, Jakson Group, Yamaha, and Yanmar.



The global silent generator market is expected to grow from $2.48 billion in 2021 to $2.67 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The silent generator market is expected to grow to $3.82 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.3%.



The silent generators market consists of sales of silent generators products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refers to the generator which is used to back up the power during power outages and also used where there is electricity is needed. Silent Generator refers to that where the sound of the generator is minimal as compared with the diesel generator and also, they are very most commonly used hard material to reflect the sound and also the energy inside the generator



The main types of silent generators are portable and stationary.Portable generators create energy by using a gas-powered engine that generates electricity through an onboard alternator.



Extension cables, electric-powered equipment, and appliances may all be plugged into the unit’s power outlets.The power rating of silent generators is up to 25 KVA, 25 KVA - 49 KVA, 50 - 99 KVA, 100- 499 KVA, above 500 KVA that can work with fuels such as gas, diesel, others with applications in standby and peak, prime mover.



The end-users of the silent generator are residential, commercial, and industrial.



North America was the largest region in the silent generator market in 2021. The regions covered in the silent generators market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The silent generator market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides silent generator market statistics, including silent generator industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a silent generator market share, detailed silent generator market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the silent generator industry. This silent generator market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



The growing demand for continuous and reliable power supply during blackouts from the residential sector is driving the increase of silent generators bought or rented by an individual or by a company.Many of them are using generators mainly due to no reliable power supply and to overcome the blackouts or power outages in the residential sector.



For instance, according to The International Energy Agency (IEA), a Paris-based autonomous intergovernmental organization, a semi-annual electricity market report forecasted an average annual growth of 2.7 percent in electricity demand from 2022 to 2024, though the Covid-19 pandemic and high energy prices cast doubt on this forecast. This increasing electricity demand will invariably increase the usage of silent generators to provide a continuous and reliable power supply. The growing demand for continuous and reliable power supply during blackouts from the residential sector is expected to propel the growth of the silent generator market in the coming years.



Technological advancement are shaping the silent generator market.Major companies in the generator industry market are advancing in their new technologies and research and developments in the silent generators market.



For instance, in 2021 Isuzu Power Solutions (IPS), a Japan-based generators company launched 3 models of silent generators with different power outcomes such as 20 KVA, 37 KVA, and 50 KVA. All the three models come with 3-phase power and they offer ultra-quiet sound technology, with the reduction of both incoming and outgoing air which was rated at 51 decibels and the smallest generator with 20 KVA is quieter than the standards.



In September 2021, SimpliPhi Power, a US-based renewable energy and energy storage business that also provides energy equipment and solutions acquired Briggs and Stratton for an undisclosed amount.As a result of the acquisition, Simpliphi Power will expand its business operations and company portfolio into different types of business and strengthens its profits.



Briggs and Stratton are a global manufacturer of gasoline engines and gasoline-powered generators headquartered in Wisconsin, USA.



The countries covered in the silent generator market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06316989/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________