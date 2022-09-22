New York, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Adaptogens Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06317615/?utm_source=GNW





The global adaptogens market is expected to grow from $8.95 billion in 2021 to $9.71 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.40%. The adaptogens market is expected to reach $13.49 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.57%.



The adaptogens market consists of sales of adaptogens by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to the plant-based substances such as herbs used to help the human body manage stress, anxiety, fatigue, and overall wellbeing. Adaptogens are added to food or beverages or consumed as tinctures.



The main types of adaptogens by nature are organic and synthetic.The organic adaptogens are naturally produced from plants or herbs such as ashwagandha, astragalus, eleuthero, holy basil, jiaogulan, turmeric, cordyceps, and others.



Organic adaptogens do not use any chemicals and fertilizers during their farming.Adaptogens are sourced from ashwagandha, ginseng, astragalus, holi basil, rhodiola rosea, schisandra, adaptogenic mushrooms and others and distributed through online and offline sales channel.



These are used in food and beverages, dietary and sports supplements, pharmaceutical, cosmetics and animal feed.



North America was the largest region in the adaptogens market in 2021. The regions covered in the adaptogens market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rising demand for healthy food and beverages is expected to propel the growth of the adaptogens market.Increasing health consciousness among the global population is driving the demand for healthy food and beverages.



Healthy foods and beverages with rich nutrients are needed to maintain the body’s health and energy levels.Adaptogens help the body respond to stress, anxiety, fatigue, and overall wellbeing.



The rising demand for healthy food and beverages will create demand for adaptogens that are an essential component of healthy food and beverages due to their herbal properties. For instance, in October 2020, according to a 2020 Food & Health Survey by the International Food Information Council, in the USA, 54% of all consumers, and 63% of those aged over 50, care more about the healthfulness of their food and beverage options in 2020 than they did in 2010, thinking more about healthiness than taste and price. 28% of Americans eat more proteins from plant sources than in 2019. 24% eat more plant-based dairy, and 17% eat more plant-based meat alternatives. 74% of Americans are trying to limit sugar intake in 2020 than 80% in 2019. In addition, according to the American multinational food processing and commodities trading corporation ADM, during the pandemic, 18% of Americans bought their first plant-based protein products and 51% of people were looking to adopt products that help them maintain a healthy weight. Thus, the rising demand for healthy food and beverages will drive the adaptogens market.



The adaptogen drink is a key trend gaining popularity in the adaptogens market.Adaptogen drink is a beverage made with adaptogens that are all-natural botanical ingredients with healing properties.



The adaptogens are potential ingredients that counterattack the effects of stress, anxiety, and fatigue and promote healing.Adaptogen drink is made like a regular drink with whole fruit juices, organic adaptogens, and aromatherapeutic superfoods.



Adaptogen drink is a new trend due to their excellent uses such as instant energy-boosting, fast replacement to tea and coffee, soothing nighttime drink, and other health benefits.It is an essential drink for people with low mental energy or high mental or physical fatigue.



Key companies are focusing on developing and offering adaptogen drinks to attract customers, increase business and gain a competitive edge in the market by leveraging all the benefits of adaptogens. For instance, Rebbl, a US-based beverage company has developed and provides adaptogen beverages in indulgent flavors. These lines of beverages are produced with a mixture of adaptogens such as ashwagandha, super herbs, low sugar content, organic coconut sugar, and stevia extract with no gums, thickeners, or artificial flavors. These beverages include herbs such as ashwagandha, maca, moringa, matcha, and reishi with functional benefits. The company has developed these adaptogen beverages to target customers that are health-conscious and offer the ability to stabilize physiological processes and promote homeostasis.



In July 2021, Constellation Brands Inc., a US-based producer, and marketer of beer, wine, and spirits acquired a minority stake in HOP WTR, for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, Constellation Brands adds a new portfolio to its business and expands its offerings with adaptogen-based non-alcoholic sparkling beverages. HOP WTR is a US-based provider of non-alcoholic, calorie-free sparkling beverages infused with adaptogens and nootropics.



The countries covered in the adaptogens market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

