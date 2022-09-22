ResGreen Uses Open-Source Robot Operating System (ROS) to Enhance Integration and Simulation for LilBuddy AMR

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, MI, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResGreen Group International, Inc. (OTC Pink: RGGI), a next-gen mobile robot and software solutions company, announced today its LilBuddy autonomous mobile robot (AMR) is using Robot Operating System (ROS), an open-source software development kit, to enable seamless integration with hardware components and software systems. The team is also testing LilBuddy’s lidar mapping system, sensors and navigation capabilities in a ROS-powered simulator.

For over ten years, ROS has helped developers across industries develop and build robots, from research and prototyping to deployment and production. It’s currently featured in thousands of mobile robots that are working inside warehouses and plants from a variety of AMR manufacturers. ROS also supports numerous hardware interfaces, making it easy for engineers to integrate LilBuddy’s components, including cameras, lidars and motor controllers.



“In addition to speeding up the development of LilBuddy, ROS has been a huge help in addressing supply chain issues,” said Parsh Patel, CEO at ResGreen. “If a particular component is on backorder or too expensive, our engineers can easily swap it out with a component from a different manufacturer, giving them multiple vendor options. ROS allows us to keep costs down and ensure quick delivery for our customers.”

ResGreen engineers recently virtually tested LilBuddy with ROS by creating a simulation of the AMR mapping its environment using natural feature SLAM guidance. They created a ROS model of LilBuddy, often called a digital twin, and inserted it in an environment that included ramps, other robots, walls, trash cans and shelving. The LilBuddy digital twin and its control software reacted and generated data in the same way it would in real life. This simulation feature can help plan vehicle routes, make design changes, assist with quality assurance and train customers.

ROS 2, the latest version, is supported and tested on Linux, Windows, and macOS, as well as various embedded platforms (via micro-ROS).

About ResGreen Group International, Inc. (RGGI)

ResGreen is a premier provider of automated material handling solutions, including interoperable software, Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs) and industrial automation devices. Connectivity and collaboration are the cornerstones of ResGreen’s products, as well as Industry 4.0 and 5.0. ResGreen’s team of experienced engineers use the Internet of Things (IoT), MQTT protocol and Robot Operating System (ROS) to design technologies that interface with a wide variety of automated equipment, electronic components and software systems. For more information, visit resgreengroup.com .

