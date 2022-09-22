New York, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Non-Dairy Yogurt Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06316984/?utm_source=GNW

The global non-dairy yogurt market is expected to grow from $3.15 billion in 2021 to $3.59 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9%. The non-dairy yogurt market is expected to grow to $6.67 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 16.8%.



The non-dairy yogurt market consists of sales of non-dairy yogurt by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are usually semi-solid food prepared from plant-based sources like coconut, cashew, and almonds. Weight loss, reduced inflammation, and improved metabolic rate are all said to be among the health benefits of non-dairy yogurt.



The main types of non-dairy yogurt are soy yogurt, almond yogurt, coconut yogurt, oats yogurt, rice yogurt, and pea yogurt.Soy yogurt is a yogurt-like product made with soy milk.



Non-dairy yogurt can be in drinkable yogurt form or spoonable yogurt form that can be distributed over supermarkets, online stores, and convenience stores.



Western Europe was the largest region in the non-dairy yogurt market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the non-dairy yogurt market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The high lactose intolerant consumers will propel the growth of non-dairy yogurt in the non-dairy yogurt market during the forecast period.Lactose intolerance is a condition in which the body’s capacity to digest lactose, a sugar present in milk and other dairy products, is impeded.



Such people are likely to include non-dairy yogurt in their meals which will increase the demand for the product.The product is high in protein and calcium, both of which aid to boost immunity.



In April 2022, according to the National Library of Medicine which is operated by the United States federal government, lactose intolerance is very common in adults.It is rarely dangerous.



About 30 million American adults suffer from lactose intolerance by age of 20. The high consumption of lactose-free products will increase the demand for non-dairy products in the non-dairy yogurt market during the forecast period.



Product innovation are shaping the non-dairy yogurt market.An increasing number of customers suffering from health concerns connected to lactose-intolerant and an increase in the awareness about the health benefits of dairy-free yogurts among the customers has forced developers to launch unique products regards their health.



For instance, in 2020, Danone has launched its dairy-free yogurt drink range to create a smooth and creamy texture without dairy and to accelerate its push into the dairy-free market. It is a 100 percent dairy-free product that consists of Casei and vitamins D and B6.



In January 2020, Coca-Cola, a US-based manufacturer of non-alcoholic beverages company acquired all the remaining stakes in Fairlife LLC.The acquisition is expected to broaden the offering from its joint venture partner Select Milk Producers to meet the fast-changing demands of consumers for lactose-free products.



Fairlife LLC is a US-based non-dairy company that creates great-tasting, nutrition-rich and value-added products to nourish consumers.



The countries covered in the non-dairy yogurt market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

