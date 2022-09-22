Baltic Horizon Fund: important information about trading on Nasdaq Stockholm

English Estonian

Reference is made to the press release published on 23 August 2022 in which Northern Horizon Capital AS announced the intention to carry out a public offering of Swedish depository receipts (the „SDRs“) directed to the holders of the units of Baltic Horizon Fund trading on Nasdaq Stockholm (“Swedish Investor”). In the Offering, each one (1) Unit would grant to the Swedish Investor a right to convert it into one (1) SDR (the „Offering”). The SDRs are intended to be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Northern Horizon Capital AS has submitted an application to delist the Units from Nasdaq Stockholm. The Offering and consequential delisting of the Units is ultimately a result of Euroclear Sweden AB’s termination of the affiliation agreement for keeping the Units registered with its book entry system in Sweden following a strategic decision by Nordea Bank Abp to exit its Nordic sub-custody business.

The timing of the delisting is depending on the Offering and the Units are intended to be delisted at the close of the Offering. The details of the delisting including the last day of trading, as well as intended listing of the SDRs on Nasdaq Stockholm will be disclosed in connection with the initiation of the Offering.

Baltic Horizon Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS.