Modified Starch Global Market Report 2022

The global modified starch market is expected to grow from $10.82 billion in 2021 to $11.39 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. The modified starch market is expected to grow to $13.92 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.2%.



The modified starch market consists of sales of modified starch by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to the starch extracted from grains and vegetables such as corn, waxy maize, tapioca, potato, or wheat, which has been treated to improve its ability to keep the texture and structure of the food. Modified starch is used in food products that need to be cooked at high temperatures, microwaved, freeze-dried, or baked and fried so that the real texture of the food does not change during the cooking process.



The main types of modified starch include cationic starch, etherified starch, resistant starch, and pre-gelatinized.Cationic starch is produced by treating a slurry of partially swollen granules of starch with a reactive compound.



Cationic starches are generally used as wet end additives while making paper. The different modified starch raw materials include potato, corn, cassava, wheat, and other raw materials for applications in food and beverages, animal feed, paper-making, weaving and textiles, pharmaceuticals, and other applications.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the modified starch market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the modified starch market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The increasing investment in the modified starch industry is expected to propel the growth of the modified starch market.Large players are investing in the modified starch industry to meet the demand, due to the increasing consumption of modified starch in various applications including food and beverage, paper, pharmaceuticals, textile, and other applications.



For instance, in 2020, Cargill, a privately held American global food corporation invested $100 million in its sweetener plant, PT.Sorini Agro Asia Corporindo, in Surabaya, Indonesia, to build a wet corn mill and add a starch dryer to better serve the growing customer demand for corn-based starches, sweeteners, and animal feed ingredients in the region.



Therefore, the increasing investment in the modified starch industry is expected to propel the growth of the modified starch market.



New product launch are shaping the modified starch market.Large players are launching new products to stay ahead in the competitive market and to increase market share.



For instance, in April 2021, Germany-based potato starch company, Emsland Group launched The Emwaxy® Spray 200.It is a clean label low DE starch derivative, based on high amylopectin potato starch.



Also, in March 2020, UK-based ingredients and solutions company, Tate & Lyle launched CLARIA EVERLAST, a new line of clean-label starches for freeze-thaw stability.The new clean-label starches will provide superior shelf stability.



The company also introduced cook-ups and instant starches made from corn and tapioca starch.



In February 2021, Tate & Lyle PLC (Tate & Lyle), a UK-based global provider of food and beverage ingredients and solutions, completed the acquisition of an 85% shareholding in Chaodee Modified Starch Co., Ltd. (CMS) for an undisclosed amount. Through the acquisition, Tate & Lyle extended its presence in specialty tapioca-based restaurants and established a dedicated production facility in the main tapioca-producing region of Eastern Thailand. Chaodee Modified Starch Co. Ltd. is a Thailand-based well-established tapioca-modified food starch manufacturer.



The countries covered in the modified starch market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

