Participation to Lyon Pole Bourse - investors forum

Spineway participates to the Lyon Pôle Bourse Forum

SPINEWAY, specialized in the design, manufacturing and marketing of spine implants and surgical instruments, announces its participation to the Lyon Pôle Bourse Regional Values Forum, on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at the Palais de la Bourse de Lyon, Esplanade François Mitterrand, in Lyon.



This investor forum dedicated to listed companies based in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes and Bourgogne-Franche-Comté regions, will be an opportunity for Spineway to meet investors and financial analysts through "one-to-one" or "one-to-few" meetings, either face-to-face or via videoconference.



The Lyon Regional Stock Exchange Forum brings together more than 100 professional investors with the managers of some thirty large, mid and small caps. The 2021 edition of the forum has enabled 550 rich and fruitful meetings.

Next Appointment :

October 14, 2022: 3rd quarter revenues

Spineway designs, manufactures and markets innovative surgical implants and ancillary products (instruments) for the treatment of severe spine pathologies.

Spineway has a worldwide network of more than 50 independent distributors and generates 90% of its revenues from exports.

Spineway, eligible for FCPI funds, has received the OSEO Excellence label since 2011 and is a winner of the Deloitte Fast 50 trophy (2011). INPI Rhône Alpes Patent Policy Award (2013) - INPI Talent Label (2015).

Eligible PEA / PME



