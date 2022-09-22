Mid Penn Bank to Open New Financial Center in Montgomery County

HARRISBURG, Pa., Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mid Penn Bank (the “Bank”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (“Mid Penn”) (Nasdaq: MPB), has received approval from the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation to open a financial center at 480 Norristown Road in Blue Bell, PA. Mid Penn currently operates three financial centers and an administrative center that serve Southeastern Pennsylvania.



The Bank is completing renovations of the new facility and plans to open the Blue Bell location on September 26, 2022. Customers will be able to conduct traditional banking and account servicing, and will have access to a comprehensive offering of trust, wealth management, and insurance solutions. The new financial center will offer drive-through banking, a state-of-the-art ATM Plus interactive teller, as well as meeting and private office spaces.

Southeastern Regional President Jared Utz said, “Our new location will be much more convenient for our customers in Blue Bell, and the addition of drive-through banking is another way we are working to make it easier and faster for them to do their banking. We have experienced great success in our Southeastern PA market thanks to our dedicated team of professionals, and we are excited to introduce our brand of banking delivery to even more businesses and individuals in and around Montgomery County.”

The new office in Blue Bell will be managed by Patrick Owens, financial center manager, and a staff of three employees. In conjunction with this new location, the Bank’s smaller, nearby location at 300 Sentry Parkway East will be closing after operating there for 12 years. All accounts from the existing location will be transferred to the new location with no disruption to customers.

