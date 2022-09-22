High Wire Wins $5 Million Multi-Site, Multi-Tech Rollout for Global Systems Integrator

More Than a Thousand Stores Will Undergo Technology Refresh to Improve Wi-Fi



BATAVIA, Ill., Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Wire Networks Inc. (the “Company” or "High Wire") (OTCQB: HWNI), announced today High Wire won a $5 million technology deployment project that will span across the U.S and U.S. territories.

High Wire will deliver wireless solutions including predictive surveys, and network cabling solutions leveraging its vast network of field technicians and engineers. The Company will also support the partner through its global command center services to deliver project and logistics management. The deployments are scheduled synchronously at multiple stores and during store off hours.

“We are thrilled to partner with a systems integrator who trusts High Wire to deliver across our stack of technology services that will improve their customer’s business efficiency and overall customer satisfaction,” said Don Schmidt, High Wire EVP. “We are proud to consistently deliver an easy-to-engage process that aligns with our partner, offers subject-matter expertise, and gets work done efficiently and cost-effectively.”

High Wire has experienced significant growth in its wireless deployment segment of business. The Company secured more than $18 million of opportunities this year, leveraging its global reach to deliver wireless refresh and new deployment contracts. These engagements span more than three-thousand facilities, installing tens of thousands of access point.

About High Wire Networks

For 20 years, High Wire Networks Inc.(OTCQB: HWNI) has been a trusted partner to VARs, MSPs, distributors, integrators, manufacturers and telecom providers by enabling them to minimize overhead while extending delivery capabilities around the world. Our flexible workforce delivers vendor-agnostic technical field, professional and security services in more than 180 countries. Our services include design, installation, configuration and support for unified communications, wired and wireless networks, cabling and infrastructure, and electrical systems. Our Overwatch Managed Security Marketplace enables our partners to deliver comprehensive cybersecurity that's easy to sell and easy to buy for an affordable subscription. We also offer a variety of on-demand, rapid-response solutions with service levels ranging from two hours to the next business day for onsite break-fix and remote technical support. With High Wire Networks, partners Get Work Done. Learn more at www.highwirenetworks.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

The above news release contains forward-looking statements. The statements contained in this document that are not statements of historical fact, including but not limited to, statements identified by the use of terms such as “anticipate,” “appear,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “hope,” “indicate,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and other variations or negative expressions of these terms, including statements related to expected market trends and the Company’s performance, are all “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on assumptions that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information, and include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company and its management. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performances and are subject to a wide range of external factors, uncertainties, business risks, and other risks identified in filings made by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the company’s expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any statement is based except as required by applicable law and regulations.

Investor Relations

www.highwirenetworks.com/investors

investors@highwirenetworks.com

Media Relations

Susanna Song

Vice President of Communications

susanna.song@highwirenetworks.com