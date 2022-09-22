Cumulus Media and YAP Media Form Partnership for Podcasts

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) today announced a partnership with YAP Media to monetize, market, and distribute all their existing and forthcoming podcasts. Joining the Cumulus Podcast Network is YAP Media’s flagship podcast, Young and Profiting, hosted by YAP Media founder and CEO Hala Taha, who interviews the brightest minds in the world to unpack their wisdom into actionable advice. The podcast helps listeners improve their careers, think like an entrepreneur, enhance productivity, gain influence, create side hustles, and generate success. Young and Profiting, a #1 Entrepreneurship podcast on Apple and a #1 Trending Education podcast on Chartable, drops every Monday and Friday, as well as alternating Wednesdays.

Additional YAP Media podcasts joining the Cumulus Podcast Network include Creating Confidence with Heather Monahan, True Underdog with Jayson Waller, A Feminine Impression with Dr. Michelle Daf, The Murdaugh Family Murders with Matt Harris and Seton Tucker, Chapter a Day Audio Bible read by Pastor John Stange, and The Greatness Machine with Darius Mirshahzadeh.

About Hala Taha and YAP Media

Hala Taha is the host of the top-ranked Young and Profiting podcast and the CEO and founder of YAP Media, an award-winning social media and podcast marketing agency. She is known within the industry as “The Podcast Princess,” a name given to her when landing the January 2021 cover of Podcast Magazine. Taha is known for her highly engaged following on LinkedIn, social audio apps, and for her popularity on non-traditional podcast players like Castbox and Player.FM. Taha started her career in radio production while in college at HOT97 on “The Angie Martinez Show.” Later, she launched a popular entertainment news blog site, “The Sorority of Hip Hop,” where she led an all-female team of 50 bloggers. Together they interviewed celebrities, produced radio shows, hosted parties/concerts and nearly landed a reality TV show on MTV. While working in corporate marketing at HP and later Disney Streaming Services, Taha started Young and Profiting podcast and YAP Media agency as a side hustle and now has dozens of high-profile clients and more than 50 employees worldwide. Taha launched the YAP Media Podcast Network in January of 2022, the only podcast network with a specialization in the management and monetization of social media and Youtube. Young and Profiting podcast was named a Webby 2022 Honoree for Best Live Podcast. The 2022 Quill Podcast Awards recognized YAP Media as both the Fastest Growing Podcast Company and the Best Podcast Agency.

