Ritu Vig Receives Women In Parking Impact Award for Dedicated Commitment to Inclusion and Diversity

CHICAGO, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SP Plus Corporation (SP+), (Nasdaq: SP), a leading provider of technology-driven mobility solutions for aviation, commercial, hospitality and institutional clients throughout North America, announces that Ritu Vig, Chief Legal Counsel and Corporate Secretary was chosen by the National Parking Association (NPA) to receive the Women in Parking Impact Award for 2022. According to the NPA, the award was created to recognize dedication to advancing women in leadership, fostering inclusion, and demonstrating commitment to diversity and employee development.



“SP+ is proud to be a champion diversity, equity and inclusion within our industry and in the communities that we serve. Ritu Vig is an exceptional leader and the Women in Parking Impact Award fittingly recognizes the high-quality of her character, as well as her leadership approach and dedication to helping others succeed in this industry,” said Marc Baumann, Chief Executive Officer for SP+.

In addition to her role as Chief Legal Officer at SP+, Ms. Vig also serves as the executive sponsor of the SP+ Inclusion Council, a group of senior leaders within the organization charged with driving the company’s diversity, equity and inclusion strategy. SP+ prides itself on creating an environment that attracts, retains and advances the best talent and values diversity of experience and perspectives.

“Ritu challenges the SP+ leadership team to think differently and really focuses us on ensuring that we are fostering an environment of inclusion at every level—where everyone can be successful. We are a better, stronger company as a result,” commented Rob Toy, President, Commercial Division at SP+.

Ms. Vig is also an active member of the SP+ Women’s Advisory Forum (WAF), an initiative dedicated to fostering growth, leadership and success for women. She leads various discussions and participates in community and philanthropic events as part of WAF.

“Ritu’s enthusiasm and dedication to team member inclusion and advancement is inspirational and impactful. She brings extensive experience to advance company initiatives and works tirelessly to provide the skills and resources that foster opportunity,” said NPA President Christine Banning, IOM, CAE.

Ms. Vig joined SP+ in 2018 as Senior Vice President, Deputy General Counsel and was promoted to serve as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary in 2019.

