Logistics Industry Leader TTSI Acquires SalSon Logistics

LONG BEACH, Calif., Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Transportation Services (“TTSI”) has completed its acquisition of SalSon Logistics, a Newark, NJ-based port-to-shelf logistics provider currently servicing some of the nation’s largest retailers. With facilities minutes from ports along the Eastern seaboard as well as Texas, SalSon offers a full suite of logistics solutions including drayage, dedicated fleet and final mile deliveries, transload (CES/FTZ), pool distribution as well as warehousing and cross-docking.



“The acquisition of SalSon Logistics aligns with TTSI’s vision of bringing together leading regional logistics service providers into one powerful network that services the country’s largest importers and other strategic customers. It strengthens TTSI’s position as a national logistics services provider, as we execute on our vision to be a market leader covering the main ocean and rail ports.” said Mike Bible, CEO of TTSI.

SalSon Logistics marks TTSI’s fourth acquisition on the East Coast. With over 1,000 trucks nationwide, including alternative fuel platforms, TTSI remains an industry leader in the intermodal drayage business, both operationally and environmentally.

As the global supply chain continues to face unprecedented challenges, TTSI’s growth comes at a critical time. “With these strategic acquisitions, we have positioned ourselves to withstand continued pressure on the supply chain. We also expect it will help us expand our customer base and increase market share with existing customers,” Bible added.

About Total Transportation Services (TTSI)

TTSI is one of the nation’s largest logistics service providers with distinct expertise in distributing imports within the US and focusing on sustainability. The company is headquartered in Southern California, with operations throughout the United States.

