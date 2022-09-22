Pebble Labs Inc. joins the 2022 Unreasonable Impact Americas program of high-growth entrepreneurs addressing the world's most significant challenges

Los Alamos, N.M., Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- September 22, 2022 – Pebble Labs Inc. has been selected as one of 12 growth-stage ventures to join this year’s Unreasonable Impact Americas program, which offers guidance and support from a global community of industry specialists and mentors including experts from Barclays.

Unreasonable Impact is a long-standing partnership between Barclays and Unreasonable that supports groundbreaking entrepreneurs whose ventures are tackling some of the world’s most pressing challenges to scale and create thousands of new jobs.

Following a rigorous selection process involving hundreds of pioneering companies, Pebble Lab’s CEO, Dr. Rebecca White was chosen to join a select cohort of pioneering entrepreneurs who are reimagining the future of energy, sustainable living and more. Dr. White said, “I am delighted and grateful to be included in this cohort of Unreasonable. It is an amazing community that is truly focused on impactful work. It represents a massive opportunity for us to make our technology successful in a way that aligns with our values while supporting other like-minded companies.”

Pebble Labs’ award-winning platform technology, Directed Biotics™, delivers safe and effective biological solutions to sustainably protect crop yields and quality by targeting formidable pests and diseases. Pebble has been recognized for their work as the winner of the 2021 XTC Better Nutrition Innovation category at the World Food Forum and a winner of the Innovation Awards at the 2022 Science, Technology and Innovation Forum for the United Nations Sustainability Development Goals.

Daniel Epstein, Founder and CEO of Unreasonable added, “Our team at Unreasonable is honored to be partnered with Barclays to help scale socially impactful solutions that will help build a more inclusive economy and create a cleaner future. We firmly believe that the most valuable, influential and lasting companies are those solving humanity’s most pressing challenges, and we're so grateful and privileged to support and witness the possibilities of what profitable, impact-centric companies can – and should – do."

Cumulatively, the 12 ventures joining the latest program are operating in over six countries and have generated more than USD $62 million in revenue to date.

Since Unreasonable Impact launched in 2016, its global community of over 250 ventures has positively impacted more than 300 million people, reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 80 million tonnes, and collectively employs 19,000 full-time equivalent employees around the globe. These companies have also raised more than USD $7 billion in funding. Pebble Labs Inc. joins this unparalleled global network in its shared effort to drive lasting and scalable change.

