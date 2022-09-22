Harvester Brings A Fresh Voice To Sportsmen and Women

Annapolis, Maryland, United States, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 50th anniversary of National Hunting and Fishing Day on September 24 marks the launch of a new virtual media platform dedicated to sportsmen and women. Harvester’s aim is to unite hunters, anglers, and shooting sports enthusiasts using their combined passion for the great outdoors. As an industry-wide centralized resource, Harvester will strive to grow participation in hunting, fishing, and shooting, as well as showcase the wildlife and habitat conservation efforts funded by the industry.

Unique, personal profiles connect each member to other outdoor enthusiasts, regional charters and guides, conservation groups, affiliations, and retailers all related to outdoor recreation. Daily posts, videos, photos, and articles fill an ongoing feed as new and exciting experiences are shared, tips and tricks are uncovered, industry news and reports are disclosed, new products are announced, and a celebration of outdoor sporting hobbies are spotlighted. Destinations are front and center in order to highlight their desirable locations for the next planned experience; providing first-hand insights on where to go, what to use, and when is best.

Today, sportsmen and women are the largest supporters of wildlife conservation, providing more than $1.5 billion annually through federal and state restoration programs. “To us it is simple. There is an obvious need to grow the hunting and fishing community,” said Ben Isenberg, Founder of Harvester. “The funding and support is critical to managing our public natural resources. However, recruitment has been an issue and we feel the voice of the industry is fragmented across too many digital platforms.”

Harvester will provide access to all members of the industry to share, learn, and connect without the constraints or restrictions seen on other content sharing platforms. Gone are the days of editing content to showcase only pieces of the great outdoors. Now, the full voice of the industry can be shared in one centralized platform for the betterment of the industry and its supporters.

A common practice on other content platforms, Harvester does not rely on an algorithm that promotes content based on the company’s business objectives. “At Harvester, we want Club members to decide what content to follow and see,” said Isenberg. “Club members can monitor and engage with content based on their preferences as all content can be tagged and monitored by species, locations, brands, and even gear type. Members can dive deep into their passion,yet also easily access industry wide initiatives, policy updates, conservation efforts, tournaments and events, and new hunting, fishing, and shooting opportunities.”

Harvester not only caters to members who have a passion for all things outdoors, our unique platform also provides outdoor industry professionals access to new audiences. Equipment manufacturers and local businesses are welcome to engage with the Harvester community to promote their new products and services. Non-governmental organizations, associations, and conservation groups can facilitate the necessary conversations to continue preserving, maintaining, and honoring our wildlife.

Harvester is free and without limits. Start sharing, exploring, and connecting today. Sign up at: https://harvester.club. See you in the club.

