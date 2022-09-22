Baited Insect Traps Market to be Worth $734.04 Million by 2027. Surge in Vector-Borne Diseases Paving a Way for Market Vendors – Arizton

Chicago, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, baited insect traps market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2022-2027. The rising consumer awareness of baited insect traps among residential and commercial customers will provide enormous growth opportunities for baited insect trap vendors worldwide. The rise in disposable incomes of the middle-class consumer segment and the introduction of healthy lifestyles will also accelerate the demand for baited insect traps. The market is also comparatively well-established in developed economies such as the US, due to the high awareness of precautionary measures to prevent pest infestations.



Baited Insect Traps Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details MARKET SIZE (2027) $734.04 Million MARKET SIZE (2021) $512.34 Million CAGR (2022-2027) Over 6% BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027 MARKET SEGMENTS Bait Type (Gel and Paste Baits, Granular Baits, and Liquid Baits), Pest Type (Cockroaches, Ants, Moths & Flies, Bed Bugs, and Others), End-User (Commercial (Hospitality, Hospitals, Commercial Warehousing, Agriculture, and Others), Residential, and Others and Distribution Channel (Offline and Online) GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and UK COUNTRIES COVERED US, Canada, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, China, Australia, India, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina

How are the Vendors are Gearing Up to Lead the Market?

In the global market for baited insect traps, vendors compete fiercely for more customers. In the pest and termite control markets, the most strategic approach includes a focus on operational quality, proximity to consumers, guarantee terms, technological expertise, and price. Many vendors are focused on adjusting and optimizing their specific value propositions to achieve a strong market presence. In developed countries such as the US and other Western European countries, the consumer penetration is high, although the market is at a promising stage in emerging economies such as China and India, owing to the entry of many foreign brands into these countries and the rising understanding of hygiene among end users.

Arizton believes international players would grow inorganically by acquiring regional or local players in the future. Further, companies with better technical and financial resources can develop innovative products, which could pose a threat to competitors' products and render their products and services non-competitive and even obsolete before they can recover promotional and commercialization costs. Therefore, vendors must develop new and innovative products and remain well-informed on upcoming trends to gain a competitive advantage over competitors in the market.

Businesses worldwide incur operating costs of more than $10 billion in controlling pests, and therefore, the efficacy of pesticides is essential to exterminate pests and prevent pest infestations. Although from a revenue or volume perspective, the impact on the market is minimal, from a brand standpoint, such factors impact vendors in the market. There has been a considerable surge in demand for new pesticides that can readily eliminate unwanted organisms and pests that have grown resistant to pesticides, which is expected to drive the demand for baited insect traps.

The global baited insect traps market report covers the forecast years between 2022 and 2027 and the base year of 2021. The market is segmented by bait type, pest type, end user, distribution channel, and geography for the years considered. The report provides a holistic approach to the global baited insect traps market for customers to efficiently analyze the market.

Key Vendors

Spectrum Brands

Catchmaster

Henkel

PF Harris

Fujian Blue-touch Products

TERRO

Earth Corporation

SC Johnson

Pelsis

Syngenta

Aeroxon





Market Segmentation

Bait Type

Gel and Paste Baits

Granular Baits

Liquid Baits





Pest Type

Cockroaches

Ants

Moths & Flies

Bed Bugs

Others



End-User

Commercial Hospitality Hospitals Commercial Warehousing Agriculture Others

Residential

Others

Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Geography

North America US Canada

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy

APAC China Australia India Japan South Korea

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE

Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina





