Wallis Bank Opens Second San Antonio Branch, Expanding Services in Area

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wallis Bank officially opened a new, full-service branch yesterday at 9802 Colonnade Blvd. near the corner of Wurzbach and I-10 in San Antonio. This is the bank's second branch location in The Alamo City, expanding its suite of services to the area.

Wallis Bank's presence in San Antonio began in 2004, opening its first location to provide full-service banking to the community and assistance to small businesses. The bank ranked #1 as the Largest San Antonio Small Business Administration (SBA) Lender, ranked by loan value in 2021 by the San Antonio Business Journal.

"We are excited to continue our growth in San Antonio. Our commitment to San Antonio small businesses will accelerate further with the opening of this new branch," Wallis Bank Chief Executive Officer Asif Dakri said.

Headquartered in Houston, Wallis Bank is an SBA Preferred Lender, has been ranked in the top 50 of SBA lenders nationally and continues to rank as a top provider of SBA loans for small businesses in the city of Houston. In addition, the bank ranked #10 in Best of the Best Top Performing Community Banks of 2021 - more than $1 Billion by Independent Banker.

The new Medical Branch location was built by Arch-Con® Corporation. The 5,920-square-foot branch is a retrofit of an existing building and offers an ATM, safety deposit boxes, spacious offices, and a convenient drive-thru.

Wallis Bank and Arch-Con have a long-standing partnership in helping the bank grow from a building perspective. "We've built more than a half dozen branches for Wallis Bank over the last decade as well as its Houston headquarters," Arch-Con Senior Vice President and Central Texas Regional Manager Marc MacConnell said. "I am proud of our long-standing relationship with the bank and the level of specialized service they provide customers."

About Wallis Bank

Wallis Bank is a full-service community bank dedicated to serving both rural customers and large international clients with the highest level of personal service. The Bank was established in 1906 in Wallis, Texas. Over the years, the company underwent expansion with the addition of new branches and offices in Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Phoenix. The Bank continues to expand its offering of digital products and services with an enhanced customer experience. In 2021, Wallis Bank was named to the ICBA's annual Best of the Best community banks. Learn more at www.wallisbank.com.

About Arch-Con® Corporation

Arch-Con® Corporation is a national commercial general contractor founded in 2000 with offices in Houston, Dallas, Austin and Denver. Arch-Con's award-winning team simplifies the construction process using the latest cost-efficient technologies to stay on the cutting edge of the industry. With experts in the office, industrial, cold storage, retail, hospitality, corporate interiors, healthcare, multifamily and community markets, we make construction easy. Learn more at www.arch-con.com.

