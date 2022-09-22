The Sale of Canada Tractor Market to Reach 43k Units by 2028 – Arizton

Chicago, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, Canada tractors market to grow at CAGR of around 3.9% during 2022-2027. The less than 50 HP segment held the largest share in the Canada Agricultual tractor market in 2021, followed by the 50-100 HP segment with a share of 21.7%.
The above 100 HP segment contributed the remaining 13.7% share. The penetration and adoption of farm mechanization practices across Canada drive the sale of new tractors. Tractors and agricultural implements are the major product categories of the organized agriculture market in Canada.
Canada Tractors Market Report Scope
|Report Attributes
|Details
|MARKET SIZE (2028)
|43,766 Units
|MARKET SIZE (2021)
|33,463 Units
|CAGR (2022-2028)
|3.9%
|BASE YEAR
|2021
|FORECAST YEAR
|2022-2028
|MARKET SEGMENTS
|Horsepower, Drive Type, and Provinces
|LARGEST SEGMENT BY HORSEPOWER
|Less Than 50 HP
|LARGEST SEGMENT BY ZONE
|Prairie Provinces
|KEY VENDORS
|John Deere, CNH Industrial, AGCO, and Kubota
In Canada, agricultural tractor registrations increased by 19.4% in 2021 from 2020. In 2021, over 33k units of tractors were registered. Farmers planning to invest in agricultural machinery in the coming months fast-tracked their investment plans due to the expectation of high inflation and low value of financial instruments. Meanwhile, only a few new model vehicles are available in the second-hand market, positively impacting the demand for new tractors. John Deere and New Holland dominated the Canada agricultural tractor market with a collective market share of over 50%. The threat of rivalry is high in the Canada agricultural tractor market since more than 50% of the share belongs to the top-three key players.
The market competition is expected to intensify further during the forecast period with an increase in product/service extensions, technological innovations, and M&As. Arizton believes global players will grow by partnering on a technology-sharing basis with regional or local players in the future. Furthermore, companies with better technical and financial resources can develop innovative products. This could threaten competitors’ products and make their products non-competitive or even obsolete before they can recover their R&D and commercialization costs. Therefore, vendors must develop new technologies and remain abreast with upcoming technologies to have a competitive advantage over other vendors.
Key Offerings:
- Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2027
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Segmentation – A detailed analysis by horsepower, drive type, and provinces
- Competitive Landscape – 4 Key Company Profiles and 7 Other Prominent Vendors
Less Than 50 HP Tractor Gaining Traction
Less than 50 HP tractor to witness higher growth compared to other segments of the agricultural tractor market in Canada.
Tractors in the less than 50 HP category are compact tractors. These tractors, with their small frames, are ideal for small-scale farmers with relatively higher cropping intensity than marginal farmers. Compact tractors are widely used by farmers engaged in row-crop farming and horticulture. Individuals with a keen interest in growing organic foods at a small level also use these tractors. Small-scale farms require smaller tractors to prepare the soil throughout farms, including corners, effectively.
The Canadian government focuses on increasing agricultural production in the Prairie province due to the higher number of small farmlands in the province, which is likely to increase the potential for below 50 HP tractors due to the nature of crop farming and fragmentation of landholding structures. Therefore, Prairie provinces and Central Canada lead the adoption of below 50 HP tractors.
Key Vendors
- John Deere
- CNH Industrial
- AGCO
- Kubota
Other Prominent Vendors
- Mahindra & Mahindra
- Deutz-Fahr
- KIOTI
- CLAAS Group
- JCB
- Yanmar
- Arbos Group
Market Segmentation
Horsepower
- Less Than 50 HP
- 50−100 HP
- Above 100 HP
Drive Type
- 2-Wheel-Drive
- 4-Wheel-Drive
Regions
- Canada
- Atlantic Provinces
- Central Canada
- Prairie Provinces
- West Coast
