The Sale of Canada Tractor Market to Reach 43k Units by 2028 – Arizton

Chicago, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, Canada tractors market to grow at CAGR of around 3.9% during 2022-2027. The less than 50 HP segment held the largest share in the Canada Agricultual tractor market in 2021, followed by the 50-100 HP segment with a share of 21.7%.



The above 100 HP segment contributed the remaining 13.7% share. The penetration and adoption of farm mechanization practices across Canada drive the sale of new tractors. Tractors and agricultural implements are the major product categories of the organized agriculture market in Canada.

Canada Tractors Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details MARKET SIZE (2028) 43,766 Units MARKET SIZE (2021) 33,463 Units CAGR (2022-2028) 3.9% BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2028 MARKET SEGMENTS Horsepower, Drive Type, and Provinces LARGEST SEGMENT BY HORSEPOWER Less Than 50 HP LARGEST SEGMENT BY ZONE Prairie Provinces KEY VENDORS John Deere, CNH Industrial, AGCO, and Kubota

In Canada, agricultural tractor registrations increased by 19.4% in 2021 from 2020. In 2021, over 33k units of tractors were registered. Farmers planning to invest in agricultural machinery in the coming months fast-tracked their investment plans due to the expectation of high inflation and low value of financial instruments. Meanwhile, only a few new model vehicles are available in the second-hand market, positively impacting the demand for new tractors. John Deere and New Holland dominated the Canada agricultural tractor market with a collective market share of over 50%. The threat of rivalry is high in the Canada agricultural tractor market since more than 50% of the share belongs to the top-three key players.

The market competition is expected to intensify further during the forecast period with an increase in product/service extensions, technological innovations, and M&As. Arizton believes global players will grow by partnering on a technology-sharing basis with regional or local players in the future. Furthermore, companies with better technical and financial resources can develop innovative products. This could threaten competitors’ products and make their products non-competitive or even obsolete before they can recover their R&D and commercialization costs. Therefore, vendors must develop new technologies and remain abreast with upcoming technologies to have a competitive advantage over other vendors.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Segmentation – A detailed analysis by horsepower, drive type, and provinces

Competitive Landscape – 4 Key Company Profiles and 7 Other Prominent Vendors

Less Than 50 HP Tractor Gaining Traction

Less than 50 HP tractor to witness higher growth compared to other segments of the agricultural tractor market in Canada.

Tractors in the less than 50 HP category are compact tractors. These tractors, with their small frames, are ideal for small-scale farmers with relatively higher cropping intensity than marginal farmers. Compact tractors are widely used by farmers engaged in row-crop farming and horticulture. Individuals with a keen interest in growing organic foods at a small level also use these tractors. Small-scale farms require smaller tractors to prepare the soil throughout farms, including corners, effectively.

The Canadian government focuses on increasing agricultural production in the Prairie province due to the higher number of small farmlands in the province, which is likely to increase the potential for below 50 HP tractors due to the nature of crop farming and fragmentation of landholding structures. Therefore, Prairie provinces and Central Canada lead the adoption of below 50 HP tractors.

Key Vendors

John Deere

CNH Industrial

AGCO

Kubota

Other Prominent Vendors

Mahindra & Mahindra

Deutz-Fahr

KIOTI

CLAAS Group

JCB

Yanmar

Arbos Group



Market Segmentation

Horsepower

Less Than 50 HP

50−100 HP

Above 100 HP



Drive Type

2-Wheel-Drive

4-Wheel-Drive

Regions

Canada Atlantic Provinces Central Canada Prairie Provinces West Coast





Table of Content

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES

3 RESEARCH PROCESS



4 SCOPE & COVERAGE

4.1 MARKET DEFINITION

4.1.1 INCLUSIONS

4.1.2 EXCLUSIONS

4.1.3 MARKET ESTIMATION CAVEATS

4.2 BASE YEAR

4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY



5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS

5.1 KEY CAVEATS

5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION

5.3 MARKET DERIVATION



6 MARKET AT A GLANCE

7 PREMIUM INSIGHTS



8 INTRODUCTION

8.1 OVERVIEW

8.2 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

8.2.1 OVERVIEW

8.2.2 RAW MATERIAL & COMPONENT SUPPLIERS

8.2.3 MANUFACTURERS

8.2.4 DEALERS/DISTRIBUTORS

8.2.5 RETAILERS

8.2.6 END-USERS

8.3 INCREASED ADOPTION OF PRECISION FARMING

8.4 GOVERNMENT SUPPORT TO FARMERS

8.5 ROLE OF MECHANIZATION IN THE AGRICULTURE SECTOR

8.6 AGRICULTURAL LAND HOLDING STRUCTURES

8.7 IMPORT & EXPORT ANALYSIS

8.8 TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCES



9 MARKET LANDSCAPE

9.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

9.1.1 LABOR SHORTAGE IN THE AGRICULTURE SECTOR

9.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST



10 HORSEPOWER

10.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

10.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

10.3 LESS THAN 50 HP

10.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

10.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

10.3.3 CANADA LESS THAN 50 HP AGRICULTURAL TRACTOR MARKET BY PROVINCE

10.4 50–100 HP

10.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

10.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

10.4.3 CANADA 50–100 HP AGRICULTURAL TRACTOR MARKET BY PROVINCE

10.5 ABOVE 100 HP

10.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

10.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

10.5.3 CANADA ABOVE 100 HP AGRICULTURAL TRACTOR MARKET BY PROVINCE



11 DRIVE TYPE

11.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

11.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

11.2.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

11.3 2-WHEEL DRIVE

11.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

11.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

11.3.3 CANADA 2-WHEEL DRIVE AGRICULTURAL TRACTOR MARKET BY PROVINCE

11.4 4-WHEEL DRIVE

11.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

11.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

11.4.3 CANADA 4-WHEEL DRIVE AGRICULTURAL TRACTOR MARKET BY PROVINCE



12 PROVINCE

12.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

12.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

12.3 ATLANTIC PROVINCES

12.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

12.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

12.3.3 CANADA ATLANTIC PROVINCES AGRICULTURAL TRACTOR MARKET BY HORSEPOWER

12.3.4 CANADA ATLANTIC PROVINCES AGRICULTURAL TRACTOR MARKET BY DRIVE TYPE

12.4 CENTRAL CANADA

12.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

12.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

12.4.3 CENTRAL CANADA AGRICULTURAL TRACTOR MARKET BY HORSEPOWER

12.4.4 CENTRAL CANADA AGRICULTURAL TRACTOR MARKET BY DRIVE TYPE

12.5 PRAIRIE PROVINCES

12.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

12.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

12.5.3 CANADA PRAIRIE PROVINCES AGRICULTURAL TRACTOR MARKET BY HORSEPOWER

12.5.4 CANADA PRAIRIE PROVINCES AGRICULTURAL TRACTOR MARKET BY DRIVE TYPE

12.6 WEST COAST

12.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

12.6.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

12.6.3 CANADA WEST COAST AGRICULTURAL TRACTOR MARKET BY HORSEPOWER

12.6.4 CANADA WEST COAST AGRICULTURAL TRACTOR MARKET BY DRIVE TYPE



13 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS

13.1 DEVELOPMENT OF SMART & AUTONOMOUS TRACTORS

13.1.1 GPS TECHNOLOGY

13.1.2 HIGH DEMAND FOR AUTONOMOUS TRACTORS

13.2 POTENTIAL OF ELECTRIC TRACTORS

13.3 USE OF ALTERNATE FUEL-BASED TRACTORS



14 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS

14.1 FISCAL SUPPORT TO FARMERS THROUGH LOANS & SUBSIDIES

14.2 INCREASED FARM MECHANIZATION

14.3 INCREASED AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTIVITY & EXPORTS

14.3.1 AGRICULTURAL EXPORTS



15 MARKET RESTRAINTS

15.1 CLIMATE CHANGE IMPACT ON AGRICULTURAL ACTIVITIES

15.2 FLUCTUATIONS IN RAW MATERIAL COSTS

15.2.1 COST TO MANUFACTURERS

15.2.2 COST TO FARMERS

15.3 HIGH DEMAND FOR USED & RENTAL TRACTORS

15.4 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

15.4.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

15.4.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS

15.4.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

15.4.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES

15.4.5 COMPETITIVE RIVALRY



16 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

16.1 COMPETITION OVERVIEW

16.1.1 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS BY TOP BRANDS

16.1.2 BRAND LOYALTY

16.1.3 SALES & EXPORTS



17 KEY COMPANY PROFILES

17.1 JOHN DEERE

17.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

17.1.2 JOHN DEERE IN THE AGRICULTURAL TRACTOR MARKET

17.1.3 PRODUCT OFFERINGS

17.1.4 KEY STRATEGIES

17.1.5 KEY STRENGTHS

17.1.6 KEY OPPORTUNITIES

17.2 CNH INDUSTRIAL

17.2.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

17.2.2 CNH INDUSTRIAL IN THE AGRICULTURAL TRACTOR MARKET

17.2.3 PRODUCT OFFERINGS

17.2.4 KEY STRATEGIES

17.2.5 KEY STRENGTHS

17.2.6 KEY OPPORTUNITIES

17.3 AGCO

17.3.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

17.3.2 AGCO IN THE AGRICULTURAL TRACTOR MARKET

17.3.3 PRODUCT OFFERINGS

17.3.4 KEY STRATEGIES

17.3.5 KEY STRENGTHS

17.3.6 KEY OPPORTUNITIES

17.4 KUBOTA

17.4.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

17.4.2 KUBOTA IN THE AGRICULTURAL TRACTOR MARKET

17.4.3 PRODUCT OFFERINGS

17.4.4 KEY STRATEGIES

17.4.5 KEY STRENGTHS

17.4.6 KEY OPPORTUNITIES



18 OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS

18.1 DEUTZ-FAHR

18.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

18.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS

18.2 MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA

18.2.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

18.2.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS

18.3 KIOTI

18.3.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

18.3.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS

18.4 CLAAS GROUP

18.4.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

18.4.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS

18.5 JCB

18.5.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

18.5.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS

18.6 YANMAR

18.6.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

18.6.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS

18.7 ARBOS GROUP

18.7.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

18.7.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS



19 REPORT SUMMARY

19.1 IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON THE CANADIAN AGRICULTURE SECTOR

19.2 KEY TAKEAWAYS

19.3 STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS



20 QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY

20.1 HORSEPOWER

20.2 DRIVE TYPE

20.3 PROVINCE

21 APPENDIX

21.1 ABBREVIATIONS

