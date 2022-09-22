Sun West Mortgage Company Attends in Support of TACA’s 16th Annual Ante Up for Autism Fundraiser

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Saturday, Sept. 24, from 5:30 p.m. until midnight The Autism Community in Action (TACA) will be hosting its 16th Annual Ante Up Autism Fundraising Event at The Waterfront Beach Resort 21100 Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Ante Up for Autism is a national event that has successfully raised over $7 million over the last 15 years, giving TACA the opportunity to provide guidance and hope to people living with autism.

TACA was founded in 2000, during this time 1 in 500 children were diagnosed with autism, more recent studies suggest that figures are now 1 in 44. On average, almost 1,000 caregivers and parents reach out to TACA every single month, all needing some level of assistance due to the impact autism has on their lives.

Jennifer Vallinayagam - the COO of Sun West Mortgages, will be in attendance on behalf of the company, a presenting sponsor of this momentous occasion.

Sun West Mortgages partnered with TACA so they could help them provide funding for welfare services to over 75,000 families affected by autism through four of TACA’s most crucial programs.

“As parents, we all strive to ensure our children a brighter future. TACA provides this to families living with autism all across the country and we are proud to support them in their mission,” said Pavan Agarwal, CEO of Sun West Mortgage Company Inc.

To attend the event, please register virtually.

Event Link

In addition to the support and education TACA provides, Sun West wants to help your family achieve the dream of homeownership by offering a $750 lender credit to the members of TACA for your closing costs. Find more details here.



Visit swmc.com for terms and conditions https://www.swmc.com/theprocessor. For licensing information visit www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org. Visit http://www.swmc.com/swmc/disclaimer.php for the full list of license information. Please refer to https://www.swmc.com/TXdis.php to view Texas Complaint Notice and Servicing Disclosure. In all jurisdictions, the principal (main) licensed location of Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. is 6131 Orangethorpe Avenue, Suite 500, Buena Park, CA 90620, Phone: (800) 453-7884.

About The Autism Community In Action (TACA)

The Autism Community in Action (TACA) is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that was founded in 2000, with the mission to provide education, support, and hope to families living with autism.

For more information visit www.tacanow.org.





