Purpose Investments Inc. Announces Revision to September Distribution for Purpose US Cash Fund

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. announced today a revision to the September 2022 distribution for Purpose US Cash Fund (ETF ticker: PSU.U). The press release on September 20, 2022 reported a distribution of US $0.2091 per unit. However, due to changes in the US Federal Reserve interest rate policy announced on September 21, 2022, the distribution for PSU.U was revised to US $0.2258 per unit. The ex-distribution date, record date, and payable dates for the distribution remain unchanged.



The following table reflects the revised distribution per unit:

Open-End Fund Ticker Symbol Distribution per unit Record Date Payable Date Distribution Frequency Purpose US Cash Fund – ETF Units PSU.U US$ 0.2258 09/29/2022 10/07/2022 Monthly

About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with over $13 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

For further information please contact:

Keera Hart

Keera.Hart@kaiserpartners.com

905-580-1257

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.