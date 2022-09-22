Aprea Therapeutics Announces Poster Presentation at the 2022 Rivkin Center and American Association for Cancer (AACR) Virtual Ovarian Cancer Research Seminar Series

BOSTON, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: APRE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics targeting DNA damage response (DDR) pathways, today announced that the abstract titled “ATRN-W1051, a novel and potent WEE1 inhibitor for the treatment of CCNE1-overexpressing ovarian cancer” will be presented at the 14th Biennial Virtual Ovarian Cancer Research Seminar Series presented by the Rivkin Center and the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR). The series will take place on September 21, 22, 28, and 29, 2022, with each day scheduled to run from 12:00-2:00pm U.S. Pacific Time.



“A growing body of scientific evidence provides exciting development opportunities for our WEE1 inhibitor, ATRN-W1051," said Oren Gilad, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Aprea. “ATRN-W1051 is designed to be a potent and selective WEE1 inhibitor with a differentiated structure and potentially preferable pharmacokinetic properties. The presented data demonstrate anti-proliferative activity against a variety of cancer cell lines and tumor growth inhibition in a genetically-defined ovarian cancer xenograft model. We look forward to completing the IND-enabling studies and plan to initiate the clinical program shortly thereafter.”

A copy of the poster will be accessible from the “Events Calendar” in the News and Events section of the Aprea website.

About Aprea Therapeutics, Inc.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with research facilities in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, focused on developing novel synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics targeting DNA damage response pathways. The Company’s lead program is ATRN-119, a Phase 1-ready small molecule ATR inhibitor being developed for solid tumor indications. ATRN-W1051, the Company’s novel WEE1 inhibitor, is in preclinical development. For more information, please visit the company website at www.aprea.com.

