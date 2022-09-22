InPlay Oil Corp. Announces Inaugural Sustainability Report

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InPlay Oil Corp. (TSX: IPO) (OTCQX: IPOOF) (“InPlay” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has published its inaugural sustainability report (the “Sustainability Report”) which can be accessed through the Company’s website.



The Sustainability Report highlights the Company’s significant environmental successes and reaffirms the Company’s commitment to environmental stewardship while safely and efficiently developing our assets that contribute to the local, provincial and Canadian economies. The Sustainability Report outlines the Company’s progress on environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) practices and has been prepared using principles set forth by the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure (“TCFD”). The Company’s Board of Directors has approved the Sustainability Report which contains performance metrics for the 2020 and 2021 calendar years. Our goal is to ensure all stakeholders benefit from our business operations both in the short-term and long into the future.

For further information please contact:

Doug Bartole

President and Chief Executive Officer

InPlay Oil Corp.

Telephone: (587) 955-0632 Darren Dittmer

Chief Financial Officer

InPlay Oil Corp.

Telephone: (587) 955-0634



Reader Advisories

Forward-Looking Statements

