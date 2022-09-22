AMPE Class Action Alert: If you Lost Money In Ampio Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMPE) Contact Robbins LLP for Information About Your Rights

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Class: Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP reminds investors it filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of all persons who purchased or otherwise acquired Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Ampio") (NYSE American: AMPE) common stock between December 29, 2020 and August 3, 2022, against the Company and certain of the Company's senior executives, for among other things, violations of sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Rule 10b-5, promulgated thereunder.

For more information regarding Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s misconduct, click here.

What is this case about: Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMPE) is Accused of Misrepresenting the Efficacy of its Drug Ampion®

The action arises out of the Company's misstatements regarding the ability of Ampion, its lead product, to treat individuals with inflammatory conditions including, but not limited to, severe osteoarthritis of the knee ("OAK"). Beginning in 2010 until approximately March 2022, Ampio conducted numerous clinical trials and analyses to determine Ampion's efficacy. Despite confidentially advertising on numerous occasions that Ampion demonstrated statistically significant decrease in pain associated in symptomatic moderate-severe OAK, the Company failed to bring Ampion to market. On May 16, 2022, the Company announced it had formed a special committee to conduct internal investigations focusing on the statistical analysis of Ampio's AP-013 clinical trial and unauthorized provision of Ampion, which had not yet been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Then, on August 3, 2022, Ampio revealed that "senior staff were aware, at the time of the per-protocol interim analysis in March 2020, that the AP-013 trial did not demonstrate efficacy for Ampion on its co-primary endpoints of pain and function, and that these persons did not fully report the results of the AP-013 trial and the timing of unblinding of data from the AP-013 trial."

Next Steps: If you purchased or otherwise acquired Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. between December 29, 2020 and August 3, 2022, and wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you have up to October 17, 2022, to ask the court to appoint you as the lead plaintiff for the class.

A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Contact us to learn more:

Aaron Dumas

(800) 350-6003

adumas@robbinsllp.com

Shareholder Information Form

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact:

Aaron Dumas

Robbins LLP

5040 Shoreham Place

San Diego, CA 92121

adumas@robbinsllp.com

(619) 525-3990 or Toll Free (800) 350-6003

www.robbinsllp.com