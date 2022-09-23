Cloud Kitchen Market Size Will Attain USD 373 Billion by 2030 growing at 22% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Acumen Research and Consulting

PUNE, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Cloud Kitchen Market Size accounted for USD 63.0 Billion in 2021 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 373.4 Billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 22% from 2022 to 2030.



Cloud Kitchen Market Report Key Highlights

Global Cloud Kitchen market value was USD 63 Billion in 2021 and expected to grow at CAGR of 22% from 2022 to 2030

According to our cloud kitchen industry analysis, India was home to 3500+ cloud kitchens in 2021

Asia-Pacific cloud kitchen market share will gather around 60% market share in coming years

North America cloud kitchen market growth recorded substantial CAGR during the forecast timeframe from 2022 to 2030

Among nature, franchised sub-segment collected over 59% of the overall market share in 2021





Report Coverage:

Market Cloud Kitchen Market Cloud Kitchen Market Size 2021 USD 63.0 Billion Cloud Kitchen Market Forecast 2030 USD 373.4 Billion Cloud Kitchen Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030 22.0% Cloud Kitchen Market Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Cloud Kitchen Market Base Year 2021 Cloud Kitchen Market Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Type, By Product Type, By Nature, And By Geography Cloud Kitchen Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Cloud Kitchen, Dahmakan, DoorDash Kitchens, Ghost Kitchen Orlando, Keatz, Kitchen United, Kitopi, Rebel Foods, Starbucks (Star Kitchen), and Zuul Kitchen Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Cloud Kitchen Market Dynamics

The global cloud kitchen market is projected to experience potential growth over the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. The increasing demand for online delivery of food & beverages in recent years is primarily driving the market growth. The Covid-19 pandemic has also accelerated the demand for online food delivery because lockdowns and the risk of spreading viruses have hampered visits to offline restaurants. Additionally, the cost efficiency associated with cloud kitchens is further bolstering the market growth.

Some of the Key Observations Regarding Cloud Kitchen Industry Include

Rebel Foods intends to expand its third-party collaborations with restaurant chains. The strategic move is intended to fuel cloud kitchen for its own gourmet brands such as Faasos, Behrouz Biryani, Mandarin Oak, and Oven Story, which operate in over 320 locations. Under the Rebel Launcher Program, Rebel Foods also outsources its kitchen to other brands. Mad Over Donuts, Natural's Ice Cream, Wendy's, and Anand Sweets are among the 15 restaurant chains with which the company collaborates.

Kitopi, a Dubai-based cloud kitchen platform company, is looking for $150 million to $200 million in funding to expand its presence in Southeast Asia. Kitopi has suspended operations in the UK and the US due to the Covid-19 pandemic and is looking forward to expanding its cloud kitchen in the Middle East and Asia. Furthermore, the company, which is headquartered in Dubai, operates approximately 60 kitchens.

Kitch, a cloud kitchen operator, has announced a partnership with the Lebanese restaurant chain Barbar to expand its operations across the GCC in 2021. As part of the franchise contract, the first Barbar restaurant will open in Dubai, followed by seven more in the UAE and twenty in Saudi Arabia. In addition, Kitch plans to open two Barbar restaurants in Qatar by the end of 2022.

Kouzina, a Bangalore-based company, will celebrate 7 years in business in March 2021. It grew from a single brand single kitchen in 2013 to more than 40 multibrand cloud kitchens in 7 cities across India. In the last seven years, the company has grown steadily. Kouzina provides a digitally powered platform for food delivery from a network of hyperlocal cloud kitchens.

Cloud Kitchen Market Segmentation

The global cloud kitchen market is classified by type, product type, nature, and geography. The market is divided into three types: independent cloud kitchens, commissary/shared kitchens, and kitchen pods. Market segments by product type include burger/sandwich, pizza/pasta, chicken, seafood, Mexican/Asian food, and others. The cloud kitchen market is studied across standalone and franchised cloud kitchens by nature.

The franchised segment leads the market with the highest revenue share (%) and is expected to maintain its dominance with potential growth over the forecast period. The growing trend of franchised outlets around the world, particularly in developing economies, is increasing the regional market value.

Cloud Kitchen Market Regional Outlook

North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa comprise the global Cloud Kitchen industry (MEA). Asia Pacific is experiencing potential growth in the cloud kitchen market, with a double-digit CAGR (%), and the region is also expected to lead the market from 2022 to 2030. The region's major economies, including Japan, China, and India, contribute significantly to the regional market value. The region's market growth is being aided by the region's constantly developing economies and residents' rising purchasing power. The increasing working population in developing economies is driving an exponential increase in demand for online food delivery, propelling the regional market value.

Cloud Kitchen Market Players

Some of the leading cloud kitchen companies operating in the industry include Cloud Kitchen, Dahmakan, Ghost Kitchen Orlando, DoorDash Kitchens, Kitopi, Rebel Foods, Keatz, Kitchen United, Starbucks (Star Kitchen), and Zuul Kitchen. The major players are expanding their presence in developing economies through new collaborations and partnerships in the respective regions.

