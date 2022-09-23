2022 Annual General Meeting Information

BRISBANE, Australia, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allkem Limited (ASX/TSX: AKE, the Company) announces the following indicative key dates for the remainder of 2022.



Date Event 4 October 2022 Last date for nomination of Directors 14 October 2022 Release of Notice of Annual General Meeting 15 November 2022 2022 Annual General Meeting

Shareholders will be provided with information on how to participate in the Annual General Meeting when the Notice of Meeting is released in October 2022.

